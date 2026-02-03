Minister Gwede Mantashe leads DMPR at SAHRC second leg of national inquiry into artisanal mining, 3 Feb

Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources in providing inputs as he addresses the second leg of the South African Human Rights Commission’s National Inquiry into artisanal mining and its human rights impact on Tuesday, 3rd February 2026.

The first leg of the Inquiry was held from 1 - 3 October 2025, during which the Commission received written submissions and oral testimony from mine-affected communities; civil society organisations; and several government departments, including the South African Police Service and the Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources. However, owing the unavailability of certain key stakeholders and the need to hear further evidence, the Commission resolved to conduct a second leg of the inquiry.

Following the October 2025 hearings, the Commission will hear further evidence from key stakeholders, among others, SAPS, the Minerals Council South Africa, COSATMA, the DMPR, the Department of Social Development, Buffelsfontein Mine, the Department of Small Business Development, and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The proceedings can be followed live on the Commission’s social media platforms.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister's address as follows:

Dates: 03 February 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: South African Human Rights Commission Head Office, Sentinel House, Sunnyside Office Park, 32 Princess Wales Terrace, Park Town, Johannesburg

To RSVP, please contact:

Johannes Mokobane – Johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za; 08766 3674

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

