Industry Report Forecasts Soft Robotics Control Electronics Market to Expand at a 20.4% CAGR Until 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The soft robotics control electronics market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and expanding applications across various industries. This sector plays a crucial role in enabling the precise and adaptive movement of soft robotic devices, leading to increased adoption in manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth factors, leading regions, and the trends shaping its future.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth Trajectory of Soft Robotics Control Electronics

The market for soft robotics control electronics has seen significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue on a strong upward path. From a valuation of $1.65 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $1.99 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. Looking ahead, this market is forecasted to expand even further, reaching $4.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.4%. This impressive growth is driven by increasing integration of soft robotics in industries such as manufacturing and healthcare, surging demand for sophisticated robotic control systems, expanding investment in robotics technologies, and the growing use of automation in flexible robotics, including wearable and compliant robots.

Key Drivers Behind the Soft Robotics Control Electronics Market Expansion

One of the primary factors fueling market growth is the rising demand for lightweight vehicles. These vehicles utilize materials like aluminum, high-strength steel, carbon fiber, and composites to reduce overall weight, improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. Soft robotics control electronics contribute to this trend by enabling precise and adaptive actuation and sensing for flexible vehicle components. This technology enhances vehicle performance, maneuverability, and safety while reducing mechanical weight. For example, according to the American Chemistry Council in December 2024, the average automobile contains 429 pounds of plastics and polymer composites, making up 9.7% of the vehicle’s total weight, with polypropylene usage rising from 97 pounds per vehicle in 2022 to 100 pounds in 2023. Such developments underscore the connection between lightweight vehicle demand and the growth of soft robotics control electronics.

Automation Uptake in Manufacturing as a Catalyst for Market Growth

The increasing adoption of automation within manufacturing environments is another significant growth driver. Automation involves employing advanced control systems, robotics, and smart machinery to carry out production processes with minimal human intervention. Companies are embracing automation to enhance productivity and address labor shortages by using robots and intelligent machines that operate continuously with high precision and fewer errors. Soft robotics control electronics play a vital role here by providing the flexible, precise, and responsive control necessary for soft robotic systems to manage delicate tasks, adapt to complex operations, and collaborate safely alongside human workers. For instance, the International Federation of Robotics reported in September 2025 that China had 2,027,000 industrial robots in factories during 2024—an increase from about 1,890,000 units in 2023—with annual installations of 295,000 units, a 7% rise over the previous year. This accounted for 54% of the global demand and represented the highest level ever recorded, highlighting how automation trends support market expansion.

What Exactly Are Soft Robotics Control Electronics?

Soft robotics control electronics consist of the electronic components and systems responsible for managing and coordinating the movements and functionalities of soft robotic devices. These electronics process inputs from sensors, regulate actuators, and execute algorithms that enable precise, adaptable, and responsive motions in flexible robotic structures. By combining both hardware and software, these control systems ensure smooth operation, real-time feedback, and efficient energy use in soft robotics applications.

Regional Market Outlook with North America Leading and Asia-Pacific Growing Fast

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the soft robotics control electronics market, maintaining a leadership position in the sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the quickest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing industrial automation and robotics adoption. The market analysis encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on the evolving market landscape.

