The Web3 Market Is Projected to Grow to $51.53 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Web3 Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web3 market is rapidly transforming the digital landscape by introducing decentralized internet technologies that promise to reshape how users interact online. As blockchain and other decentralized innovations continue to gain traction, this market is set to experience remarkable growth driven by evolving demands and expanding applications in various sectors.

Web3 Market Size and Growth Projections

The Web3 market has shown explosive expansion recently, with its value expected to rise from $8.85 billion in 2025 to $12.61 billion in 2026. This surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.5%. The previous growth phase was largely driven by increasing cryptocurrency adoption as a form of early digital payment, the growing appeal of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, heightened interest in NFTs as a form of digital ownership, the rise of blockchain-based gaming and collectibles, and the expansion of token-based fundraising methods such as Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

Long-Term Outlook and Forecast for the Web3 Market

Looking ahead, the Web3 market is projected to continue its impressive growth trajectory, reaching $51.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 42.2%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by a growing emphasis on user control of data and privacy within digital environments, broader enterprise adoption of decentralized identity verification and authentication systems, and increased deployment of decentralized applications (dApps) across finance, gaming, and social media sectors. Additional drivers include the rise in cross-border cryptocurrency transactions, more investments and venture capital flowing into Web3 startups, and ongoing technological advancements such as zero-knowledge proofs, improved privacy solutions, and innovations in cross-chain interoperability. Furthermore, developments in AI-blockchain integration, modular blockchain architectures, and metaverse-related gaming ecosystems are expected to sustain market momentum.

Understanding Web3 and Its Core Applications

Web3 represents the next phase of the internet, built on decentralized technologies like blockchain, designed to facilitate peer-to-peer interactions without relying on centralized authorities. This innovation supports a wide range of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Its fundamental goal is to empower users by giving them greater ownership over their data, identity, and digital assets, fostering a more open, transparent, and user-centric online ecosystem that reduces dependence on traditional centralized platforms.

Key Factors Propelling the Web3 Market Forward

A major driver behind the Web3 market’s rapid rise is the growing adoption of decentralized applications (dApps). These are software programs running on distributed blockchain networks that operate without central control, enabling direct user interaction with digital services and assets. The surge in dApp adoption stems from an increasing demand for secure digital platforms that offer enhanced privacy and control. Web3’s infrastructure supports the broader use of dApps by expanding their functionality and accessibility in areas such as finance, gaming, and social media.

Growth in Decentralized Application Usage Demonstrated by Market Data

For example, in January 2024, DappRadar, a Lithuania-based analytics firm specializing in Web3, reported a 124% increase in the number of unique active wallets interacting with decentralized applications compared to 2022. The average daily active wallets engaging with dApps reached 4.2 million, a significant jump from the previous year’s figures. This data highlights how rising dApp use is directly contributing to the expansion of the Web3 market.

Regional Landscape of the Global Web3 Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Web3 market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive Web3 market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough insight into global market trends and opportunities.

