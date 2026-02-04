The Business Research Company

Immersive Virtual Stores Market to Hit $12.9 Billion by 2030, Reports The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $12.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The immersive virtual stores market is rapidly evolving as retailers and consumers alike embrace cutting-edge technologies to transform online shopping. With the rising popularity of virtual and augmented reality, these digital retail environments are becoming a key focus for enhancing customer engagement and creating interactive experiences that go beyond traditional e-commerce. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and the future outlook for immersive virtual stores.

Growing Market Size of Immersive Virtual Stores

The immersive virtual stores market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years and is set to continue this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $4.32 billion in 2025, the market is forecast to increase to $5.39 billion in 2026, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. This robust growth during the historical period is mainly driven by several factors such as the rising demand for interactive online shopping, widespread adoption of augmented reality (AR) tools in retail, enhanced use of 3D product visualization, global growth of e-commerce platforms, and retailers’ increasing focus on engaging digitally with customers.

Download a free sample of the immersive virtual stores market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30617&type=smp

Future Growth Projections for the Immersive Virtual Stores Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow substantially, reaching $12.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.4%. This forecast period’s growth is supported by the deeper integration of virtual reality (VR) commerce into omnichannel retail strategies, wider adoption of cloud-based immersive store platforms, and a growing appetite for personalized, immersive digital shopping journeys. Additionally, expansion into virtual real estate and showroom applications, along with rising investments from retailers in experiential digital branding, will fuel further market development. Key trends anticipated include advancements in real-time 3D rendering technology, AI-driven virtual try-on systems, web-based immersive environments, spatial computing, mixed reality innovations, and improvements in 3D content creation workflows.

Understanding Immersive Virtual Stores

An immersive virtual store represents a digitally constructed retail space where shoppers can interact with products and services through virtual reality or augmented reality technology. Customers gain the ability to walk through virtual aisles, inspect products from various angles, and engage with lifelike simulations of shopping experiences. These virtual environments leverage high-quality graphics, interactive user interfaces, and real-time data to deliver a seamless, engaging shopping experience that removes the limitations of physical store locations.

View the full immersive virtual stores market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immersive-virtual-stores-market-report

How Increasing Smartphone Use Fuels Immersive Virtual Stores Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the immersive virtual stores market is the surge in smartphone usage worldwide. Smartphones, as advanced mobile devices with internet access and app capabilities, allow consumers to shop online anytime and anywhere, supported by expanding mobile internet connectivity. These devices serve as convenient platforms for AR and VR shopping experiences, enhancing customer interaction through real-time product visualization, tailored recommendations, and smooth purchasing processes. For example, a November 2024 report by Eurostat showed that in 2023, about 89% of urban EU residents aged 16 to 74 used smartphones to access the internet, compared to 86% in towns and suburbs and 82% in rural areas. This widespread smartphone penetration is a significant driver behind the immersive virtual stores market expansion.

Regional Market Trends in Immersive Virtual Stores

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the immersive virtual stores market, reflecting strong adoption of advanced retail technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market overview includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Immersive Virtual Stores Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Virtual Reality Shopping Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-shopping-global-market-report

Immersive Technology Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immersive-technology-global-market-report

Virtual Production Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-production-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.