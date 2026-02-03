Anti-Riot Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2032, Says Persistence Market Research

Anti-Riot Equipment Market

Governments are modernizing security forces with advanced gear and AI-driven technologies to boost efficiency and crowd-control capabilities.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-riot equipment market is experiencing steady growth as governments worldwide prioritize the modernization of law enforcement and internal security forces. Valued at approximately US$5.3 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$7.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The surge in political unrest, civil demonstrations, and large-scale public gatherings is driving the demand for anti-riot equipment, including protective gear, non-lethal weapons, crowd-control barriers, and advanced surveillance systems.

Among product types, protective gear such as helmets, shields, and body armor dominates the market due to its essential role in safeguarding personnel during riots and public disturbances. Geographically, North America leads the market, attributed to substantial government spending on public safety, advanced law enforcement infrastructure, and early adoption of AI-driven surveillance and smart protective equipment. Europe also demonstrates significant growth potential, driven by stringent regulations on crowd management and civil security measures.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The market is projected to reach US$7.7 billion by 2032.

• Protective gear remains the leading product segment in the market.

• North America is the largest regional market due to advanced law enforcement infrastructure.

• Integration of AI, drones, and real-time communication is enhancing operational efficiency.

• Rising frequency of public demonstrations is a key driver for market growth.

• Growing investments in non-lethal weapons and crowd-control barriers are fueling demand.

Market Segmentation

The anti-riot equipment market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and application. By product type, the market comprises protective gear, non-lethal weapons, surveillance systems, and crowd-control barriers, with protective gear being the dominant segment. End-users primarily include law enforcement agencies, military units, and private security organizations. Application-wise, the market caters to riot control, crowd management, public demonstrations, and political protests. Among these, law enforcement agencies are the major consumers due to their direct involvement in maintaining public order and safety during high-risk events.

Regional Insights

North America leads the anti-riot equipment market, driven by significant government expenditure on security modernization and proactive crowd-control strategies. The U.S., in particular, invests heavily in smart protective equipment, drones, and AI-based surveillance systems. Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. focusing on upgrading internal security forces and complying with strict public safety regulations. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid adoption, fueled by growing urbanization, increasing public demonstrations, and government initiatives to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the anti-riot equipment market is the increasing frequency of civil unrest, protests, and large-scale public events worldwide. Governments are prioritizing the modernization of law enforcement agencies, investing heavily in protective gear, non-lethal weapons, and surveillance systems. Technological advancements, including AI-enabled monitoring, drones, and real-time communication systems, are improving situational awareness, response times, and overall operational effectiveness. Rising public safety concerns and stringent regulations regarding crowd management further propel market demand.

Market Restraints

Despite the promising growth, the market faces certain restraints. High costs associated with advanced anti-riot equipment, including AI-driven surveillance systems and smart protective gear, limit adoption, particularly in developing regions. Additionally, political and regulatory challenges, along with ethical concerns over non-lethal weapon usage, may hinder widespread procurement. Budget constraints for law enforcement agencies in some countries also pose a challenge to large-scale implementation.

Market Opportunities

The anti-riot equipment market offers significant opportunities for growth through technological innovation and product diversification. Development of AI-enabled drones, smart helmets, wearable sensors, and integrated communication systems presents new avenues for increasing efficiency and safety. Expanding demand from emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East provides untapped potential for market players. Additionally, collaborations between governments and private security companies to deploy advanced crowd-control solutions can further drive market expansion.

Company Insights

Leading players operating in the anti-riot equipment market include:

• Axon Enterprise, Inc.

• Safariland Group

• FN Herstal

• TASER International

• 3M Company

• ProTech Tactical

Recent developments in the market include:

• Deployment of AI-enabled surveillance drones by North American law enforcement agencies for real-time crowd monitoring.

• Introduction of smart protective helmets with integrated communication and biometric sensors by major manufacturers to enhance officer safety.

