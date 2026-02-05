Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Reports Strong Chinese New Year Demand

Guests enjoy tranquil lagoon experiences at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Overwater villas and crystal-clear lagoons set the scene for Grand Park Kodhipparu’s Chinese New Year stay offer, celebrating love, connection and new beginnings. Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives celebrates Chinese New Year with strong demand from the Chinese market, inviting couples to welcome the season with meaningful island experiences Sunset transitions into evening at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives where guests are invited to begin a bold new chapter with ocean view dining from Edge restauant

High occupancy during the Year of the Fire Horse inspires launch of “The Lunar Retreat” for future stays

While availability during the festive period itself is limited, The Lunar Retreat allows couples to carry the meaning of the season forward—turning new intentions into new memories” — Raffaele Solferino

MALE, MALDIVES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is delighted to share strong demand from the Chinese market this Lunar New Year, with the resort reaching high occupancy and limited villa availability during the festive period.The performance reflects a growing appetite among Chinese travellers for experience-led luxury shaped by meaning, intention and connection, rather than celebration alone.Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, marks a time of renewal and forward momentum. In the Year of the Fire Horse, traditionally associated with passion, confidence and bold new journeys, many couples are inspired to look ahead—considering shared experiences and future travel plans that reflect their aspirations together.While availability during the peak festive period is limited, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is embracing the spirit of the season with the launch of a special offer with a 30% saving, designed for future stays that allow guests to slow down and reconnect. The Lunar Retreat : New Moon, New MemoriesInspired by the symbolism of the new moon and fresh beginnings, The Lunar Retreat: New Moon, New Memories invites couples to plan a future escape to the Maldives—at a time that allows for deeper relaxation, reflection and connection.The experience is shaped around a more considered rhythm of island living, blending contemporary design with moments that encourage reconnection: with oneself, with one another, and with the natural flow of life on a private island. Days unfold at an unhurried pace, allowing space for meaningful togetherness alongside moments of quiet retreat.Available for direct booking via the resort’s official website from mid-February, the offer applies to stays through to the end of May 2026 encouraging couples and families to travel beyond the peak festive period and experience the island at its most serene.Designed to carry the intentions set during Chinese New Year into the months ahead, the offer transforms seasonal reflection into lasting shared memories. Select experiences can be enhanced through thoughtfully curated moments that bring people together, adding depth to the stay while preserving privacy, calm and intimacy.“We are delighted to see such strong interest from our Chinese guests during Chinese New Year,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “While availability during the festive period itself is limited, The Lunar Retreat allows couples to carry the meaning of the season forward—turning new intentions into new memories, at a time that feels unhurried and deeply personal.”Set on a pristine private island just minutes from Malé, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is known for its overwater and beachfront villas, immersive wellness experiences and intuitive service—offering a naturally balanced setting for couples seeking both romance and renewal.

