Bassam Freiha Art Foundation presents Reflections: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Villain Collection

Hassan Sharif’s Garden No.6 alongside works by Hussein Sharif, Mohammed Kazem, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Najat Makki and Abdul Qader Al Rais will be displayed as part of the Reflections: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Villain Collection exhibition. Inji Aflatoun, Untitled, 1970. Oil on panel, 55 × 75 cm

Featuring works from Syria, Lebanon, North Africa and the UAE, the thoughtfully assembled collection embodies the cultural depth of the Arab world

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi, U.A.E: Bassam Freiha Art Foundation (BFAF) presents Reflections: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Villain Collection, a new exhibition drawn from the private collection of UAE-based art collectors Fairouz and Jean-Paul Villain.Encompassing modern and contemporary art from the Arab world and organised into three interwoven zones, the exhibition encourages visitors to look beyond geographical borders and chronology and connect with the different cultures of the region. The opening section: The Levant and the Greater Arab World: Voices Between the Lines symbolises Fairouz Villain’s personal and cultural ties to Syria and Lebanon. Bringing together figurative and abstract works from the Levant and beyond, including artists Paul Guiragossian, Louay Kayyali, Helen Khal, Etel Adnan and others, it explores powerful themes such as the weight of war and solitude, conflict and displacement and the quiet strength of intimacy and connection.North African Art: Forms of Continuity then examines how modern artists incorporate inherited visual forms into their contemporary practice, featuring painted papyrus and bronze sculptures by Adam Henein, expressive paintings by Inji Aflatoun, Islamic geometry-inspired compositions by Mohamed Melehi and more.The final section, Emirati Art: This Place, This Feeling then focuses on works by Hassan Sharif, Hussein Sharif, Mohammed Kazem, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Najat Makki and Abdul Qader Al Rais, artists who have all helped shape the conceptual and abstract language of contemporary art in the UAE. Reflecting the Villains’ enduring presence in Abu Dhabi and their close relationships with Emirati artists, it also showcases the distinct approaches of Afra Al Dhaheri, Shaikha Al Mazrou, Zeinab Al Hashemi, Hashel Al Lamki and Noor Al Suwaidi.Residents of the UAE for the past three decades, Fairouz and Jean-Paul Villain are renowned for their longstanding support of local artists, and their commitment to championing modern and contemporary art from the Arab world. Reflections: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Villain Collection explores decades of art collecting, cultures and artists that the pair encountered along the way.Dr Michaela Watrelot, Head Curator and Director of Exhibitions at Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, said: “Reflections: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Villain Collection presents a rare window into the world of Fairouz and Jean-Paul Villain, two widely respected patrons who have played a key role in shaping the UAE’s cultural sphere. Drawn from their own insightful and thoughtfully assembled collection of modern and contemporary Arab art, it demonstrates the importance of private patronage in shaping the public cultural landscape, and how private collections can help foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the region’s culture and history.”Fairouz and Jean-Paul Villain, art collectors and patrons of Abu Dhabi’s art scene, said: “Over the years, our home in Abu Dhabi became a gathering place for artists, collectors and friends, and a space where art inspired human connection. It is with deep joy and heartfelt gratitude that we open a window into our collection through this exhibition at Bassam Freiha Art Foundation. What began over three decades ago as a simple search for beauty and personal well-being soon became a shared passion and a lifelong journey of discovery, reflection and friendship found through art. We want to thank the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation for allowing us to present our collection to the public, and for its continued commitment to art and culture.”Reflections: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Villain Collection will be exhibited at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation from 13 February to 31 May 2026.For more information, please visit the foundation’s website: bfaf.ae.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.