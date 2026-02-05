Celebrity Hairstylist Nickolas C. Jones Brings Hollywood-Level Glamour to the Stars — From Red Carpets to the Big Screen

Trusted by Hollywood’s Elite, Nickolas C. Jones Brings Two Decades of Film, Television, and Celebrity Styling Expertise to the Red Carpet and Beyond

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than two decades of experience behind the chair and on set, Nickolas C. Jones has quietly become one of the entertainment industry’s trusted hairstylists, working alongside A-list talent, major productions, and high-profile appearances across film, television, music, and live events.

Known for his calm presence, precision technique, and ability to create camera-ready transformations under pressure, Jones has styled an impressive roster of celebrities including Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion, and Brody Jenner, among others.

From major motion picture sets to national commercials and red carpet appearances, Jones has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-end results in fast-paced production environments where trust and discretion matter most.

“Hair is more than appearance — it’s confidence, energy, and identity,” says Jones. “When someone walks away feeling powerful and seen, that’s the real transformation.”

Throughout his career, Jones has worked across:

• Feature films and television productions

• National advertising campaigns

• Award shows and red carpet events

• Fashion and editorial shoots

• Celebrity grooming and personal styling

In addition to his work in Los Angeles, Jones is the founder of The Stowaway Hair Studio, in Aptos, California. The space offers an intimate, one-on-one experience designed to bring Hollywood-level hairstyling to clients seeking personalized care away from traditional salon environments.

His signature approach blends technical mastery with emotional connection — a philosophy that inspired his upcoming book The Hairapist Diaries, which explores the powerful human stories shared in the stylist’s chair.

Today, Jones continues to travel between Northern California and Los Angeles, collaborating with productions, creatives, and celebrity clients while expanding his presence in film, media, and publishing.

