Lloyd & Mousilli Expands U.S. Presence with New Location in Coral Gables

Lloyd & Mousilli, a boutique law firm specializing in tech, IP and startup law, announces the opening of its new location in Coral Gables, Florida.

Our move into Coral Gables underscores the importance of Florida as a growing center of innovation. The Miami metropolitan area attracts entrepreneurs from across the country and around the world.” — Feras Mousilli, Managing Partner at Lloyd & Mousilli

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd & Mousilli , a boutique firm known for its focus on technology, intellectual property, and startup law, today announced the opening of its newest location in Coral Gables, situated within the broader Miami metropolitan area. Located at 2525 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 300, Coral Gables, FL 33134, the launch of the new location reflects the firm's continued growth and its commitment to supporting the region's thriving community of founders, investors, and scaling companies.Entrepreneurs and business leaders can connect with a Florida attorney by calling (512) 609-0059 or scheduling a consultation through the firm's online calendar at https://www.lloydmousilli.com/calendar/ A Strategic Location in South Florida's Innovation CorridorOver the last decade, Miami has emerged as a major destination for startups, venture capital, and international commerce. The city has positioned itself as the gateway between North American markets and Latin America's growing technology ecosystem, with Coral Gables serving as a key business district within the broader Miami metropolitan area known for its walkable commercial corridors and proximity to the University of Miami's entrepreneurship programs.By establishing a presence in Coral Gables, Lloyd & Mousilli aims to provide strategic legal guidance for clients in South Florida who require support across both U.S. and international markets. The new location will offer legal services across key practice areas, including:- Corporate & Startup Advisory – assisting with entity formation, governance, financings, and more, including Florida LLC formation, operating agreements, and Series A/B/C financing documents that comply with Florida securities regulations.- Intellectual Property & Brand Protection – managing trademarks, copyrights, patents, and enforcement strategies through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).- Technology Transactions & Licensing – negotiating commercial agreements for software, data, and emerging technologies, with particular attention to data privacy regulations and SaaS contract structures.- Cross-Border & Regulatory Guidance – helping companies navigate compliance and international expansion, leveraging Miami's unique position as a hub for Latin American business and trade.Experienced Leadership with Fortune 500 ExpertiseThe Coral Gables location will be supported by Lloyd & Mousilli's experienced legal team, led by Feras Mousilli, Managing Partner and co-founder. Mr. Mousilli brings over 20 years of experience in intellectual property and technology law, having previously served as Senior Corporate Counsel for both Apple Inc. and Dell Inc., where he advised on product development, intellectual property strategy, marketing, and trademark matters.Lloyd & Mousilli’s attorneys are admitted to practice in California, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Texas, Washington, the District of Columbia, and before the USPTO, providing clients with comprehensive legal coverage across various jurisdictions.Connecting Miami to International MarketsLloyd & Mousilli's global footprint includes locations across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, with locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Columbus, San Francisco, Medellín, Damascus, Istanbul, and Kyiv. This international presence positions the firm uniquely to serve clients in the Miami metropolitan area who are expanding into Latin American markets or working with international partners.With a South America Counsel team that provides bilingual legal support and cross-border transaction experience, Lloyd & Mousilli is well-equipped to assist technology companies, fintech firms, and health tech ventures navigating the complexities of international expansion from their South Florida base."Our move into Coral Gables underscores the importance of Florida as a growing center of innovation," said Feras Mousilli, Managing Partner. "The Miami metropolitan area attracts entrepreneurs from across the country and around the world. We are excited to support that momentum by providing experienced legal counsel tailored for technology-driven businesses and global ventures."Why Lloyd & MousilliLloyd & Mousilli has built a reputation for delivering Fortune 500-level legal expertise at accessible rates for startups and growing companies. The firm's attorneys have represented clients ranging from early-stage ventures to established enterprises like Apple, Dell, Amazon, and Brocade Communications. With 90% of their business coming from referrals, the firm prides itself on being a true partner to its clients rather than an expensive vendor.Prior to founding Lloyd & Mousilli, the firm's attorneys practiced at some of the largest law firms in the world and served as corporate counsel for Fortune 500 companies, bringing international legal expertise and business insight to every client engagement. The firm has been recognized by Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell (4.8/5 rating), Chambers & Partners, and maintains a perfect 5.0/5.0 rating on UpCounsel.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:Q: What legal services does Lloyd & Mousilli offer for early-stage startups in Miami?A: The firm provides comprehensive legal services including entity formation, founder agreements, intellectual property protection, contract drafting, equity structuring, and venture financing support tailored specifically for technology startups and emerging companies.Q: How do I schedule a consultation with the Coral Gables location?A: Entrepreneurs can connect with a Florida attorney by calling (512) 609-0059 or by booking directly through the firm's online calendar at www.lloydmousilli.com . Initial consultations are offered to discuss your legal needs.Q: Do you provide representation for international founders looking to incorporate in Florida?A: Yes, Lloyd & Mousilli regularly advises international entrepreneurs on U.S. entity formation, including guidance on corporate structure, foreign qualification, compliance requirements, and cross-border regulatory matters. The firm's multilingual team provides support in English, Spanish, and other languages to serve the region's diverse founder community.Q: Does Lloyd & Mousilli have experience with Latin American business expansion?A: Yes, the firm has a presence in Medellín, Colombia, and serves clients throughout Latin America. Lloyd & Mousilli's South America Counsel team assists with cross-border transactions, contract negotiations, and regulatory guidance for companies expanding between the U.S. and Latin American markets.About Lloyd & MousilliLloyd & Mousilli is a boutique law firm headquartered in the United States with a strong international presence spanning the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. The firm specializes in intellectual property, corporate and commercial law, and technology law, advising clients ranging from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. With locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Columbus, San Francisco, Coral Gables, Medellín, Damascus, Istanbul, and Kyiv, Lloyd & Mousilli provides experienced legal counsel to entrepreneurs, investors, and scaling companies worldwide.For more information, visit www.lloydmousilli.com or call (512) 609-0059.

