AWARD WINNING RESTAURATEUR, JACOPO FALLENI'S, SETTE SORELLE OPENS NEW LOCATION IN THOUSAND OAKS

Sette Sorelle Restaurant

Opening of new restaurant Sette Sorelle by Jacopo Falleni.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed restaurateur Jacopo Falleni , celebrated for more than two decades of artisan Italian cuisine and hospitality, opened his newest restaurant endeavor, Sette Sorelle , January 21, 2026, at 495 North Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks, California 91320.Falleni, co-owner of the award-winning Nonna in Westlake Village, has long been recognized for blending authentic Italian flavors with a warm, transportive dining experience. With Sette Sorelle, he aims to bring another fresh, soulful interpretation of Italian dining to the Conejo Valley—rooted in heritage, elevated by creativity, and driven by genuine hospitality.Born in Florence, Italy, Falleni refined his craft through extensive experience in hotel and restaurant management before relocating to the United States. Since then, he has helped launch and lead several successful food and beverage brands, earning a reputation for high standards, thoughtful execution, and a deep commitment to the guest experience. His philosophy is simple: the most important part of the meal is the feeling guests leave with.﻿“Sette Sorelle has officially opened its doors in Thousand Oaks, welcoming the community beginning Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Rather than hosting a traditional grand opening, the restaurant intentionally chose a quieter approach, starting with a series of soft openings to fine-tune operations and create a thoughtful, genuine experience for guests. Following those soft openings, Sette Sorelle opened to the public and was immediately met with an overwhelming and heartfelt response. The restaurant has been filled with neighbors, families, and longtime supporters eager to experience the space, the food, and the atmosphere. The outpouring of love and encouragement from the community has exceeded all expectations, and Sette Sorelle is deeply grateful for the support as it begins this exciting new chapter.” -- Jacopo FalleniJoining Falleni as partners and leaders of the culinary team are Francesco Pesce, Cristian Trovato and Claudine Bernard, whose combined experience shapes a menu centered on shareable plates, house-made pastas and seasonal ingredients. Completing the Sette Sorelle partnership are Giovanni Piero, Director of Wine, and the Fallenis longtime friends and now business partners, John and Linda Collins.﻿website: settesorelle.restaurantphone: (805) 864-1164WHAT: New restaurant, Sette Sorelle Now OpenWHERE: 495 North Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks, California 91320WHEN: Now OpenWHO: Award-winning restauranteur, Jacopo FalleniCONTACT: Jacopo Falleni - Jacopo@settesorelle.restaurant

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.