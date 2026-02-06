OpenCourt Sets a New Standard for How Racquet Sports and Indoor Golf Clubs Run Their Business

OpenCourt Logo OpenCourt – Your Club's Competitive Advantage

Since early 2025, the platform has expanded facility adoption by 5x+ and end-user accounts by 14x+.

We’re building the operating system for modern clubs: fast booking, real community, and enterprise-grade operations in one platform.” — Alex Zub, Founder & CEO, OpenCourt

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenCourt today announced continued rapid adoption across racquet sports clubs and indoor golf clubs, as facilities move away from fragmented legacy tools and toward unified platforms that deliver premium player experiences and enterprise-grade operations. Since early 2025, OpenCourt has expanded facility adoption by 5x+ and end-user accounts by 14x+.Modern clubs compete on belonging as much as convenience. OpenCourt pairs consumer-grade booking with community infrastructure designed to keep players connected and coming back: member matchmaking to help players find compatible games, group chats that form around play, and coach-to-member communication that makes instruction programs feel coordinated, personal, and premium.OpenCourt is also taking an AI-forward approach to club operations and growth. The company is building AI into the platform to help owners and managers run their club and grow their club—automating repetitive work, reducing operational overhead, and surfacing clear, actionable recommendations across the workflows that matter most. The goal is simple: fewer manual steps, faster decisions, and a dramatically more efficient facility—without adding headcount.“We’re building the operating system for modern clubs,” said Alex Zub, Founder & CEO of OpenCourt. “That means fast booking, real community, and enterprise-grade operations in one platform—and now a major bet on AI to reduce the day-to-day burden on operators while helping them grow. Clubs should spend less time chasing logistics and more time delivering an experience players love.”Beyond experience, OpenCourt is an enterprise-grade, all-in-one club management solution built to run the full facility across courts, fields, bays, and other bookable amenities. It supports core operations including scheduling, memberships, events and leagues, lessons and coaching workflows, payments, point-of-sale, and day-to-day facility management—enabling operators to consolidate tools and standardize workflows as they expand offerings.About OpenCourtOpenCourt is an all-in-one club management and booking platform for racquet sports clubs, indoor golf clubs, and multi-sport facilities . It supports virtually any bookable resource—courts, fields, bays, and amenities—combining streamlined operations with community tools designed to increase retention and deliver a premium member experience. For interviews, demos, or data requests, contact the OpenCourt Press Office at press@getopencourt.comMedia ContactOpenCourt Press Officepress@getopencourt.com

