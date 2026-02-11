Data Center Cooling Market to Reach USD 54.18 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a Strong CAGR of 12.60% Over 2026–2034

Data Center Cooling Market Size 1 Data Center Cooling Market Share 1

NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global data center cooling market size was valued at USD 18.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21 billion in 2026 to USD 54.18 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period. The North America dominated global market with a share of 38.70% in 2025.The global Data Center Cooling Market is witnessing robust growth as the rapid expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centers, and digital transformation initiatives continues worldwide. Increasing data traffic, rising server densities, and growing energy efficiency concerns are significantly boosting demand for advanced and reliable data center cooling solutions.Data center operators are increasingly prioritizing efficient thermal management systems to ensure uninterrupted operations, minimize downtime, and reduce overall energy consumption. The growing adoption of high-performance computing (HPC), edge computing, and AI workloads is placing additional stress on data center infrastructure, making modern cooling technologies a critical investment area.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-center-cooling-market-101959 Key Market Drivers and Trends:• Rising Hyperscale Data Center Deployments: Accelerated digitalization, cloud adoption, and growth in internet services are fueling the development of large-scale data centers, increasing the need for efficient cooling infrastructure.• Shift Toward Advanced Cooling Technologies: While traditional air-based cooling systems remain widely used, liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions are gaining momentum for high-density environments due to their superior thermal efficiency.• Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Stringent environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals are encouraging data center operators to adopt energy-efficient and low-carbon cooling solutions.• Integration of Smart Technologies: The use of AI, IoT, and intelligent monitoring systems is helping optimize cooling performance, reduce operational costs, and enhance reliability.Market Segmentation Analysis:The Data Center Cooling Market is segmented by component, cooling type, data center type, industry vertical, and region.• By Component: Solutions dominate due to high adoption of cooling equipment, while services are growing with increasing maintenance and optimization needs.• By Cooling Type: Air-based cooling holds the largest share; liquid cooling is gaining traction in high-density data centers.• By Data Center Type: Hyperscale data centers are the fastest-growing segment, followed by colocation facilities.• By Industry Vertical: IT & telecom leads the market, supported by rising cloud and digital services demand.• By Region: North America dominates, while Asia Pacific shows the highest growth potential due to rapid digitalization.Report Coverage:The Data Center Cooling Market report provides in-depth insights into market size, growth trends, segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive landscape. It serves as a valuable resource for technology providers, data center operators, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to understand market dynamics and future growth prospects.Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/data-center-cooling-market-101959 Regional Outlook:• North America: Holds the dominant market share due to a high concentration of hyper scale and cloud data centers, along with early adoption of advanced cooling technologies.• Europe: Shows steady growth supported by stringent energy-efficiency regulations and rising investments in sustainable data center infrastructure.• Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding cloud adoption, and increasing data center investments in emerging economies.• Latin America: Experiencing moderate growth with rising demand for colocation data centers and improved IT infrastructure.• Middle East & Africa: Growing gradually due to increasing government initiatives and investments in digital and smart city projects.Key Takeaways:• Rising hyper scale and high-density data centers are driving demand for advanced cooling solutions.• Air-based cooling remains dominant, while liquid cooling is emerging as a high-growth segment.• Energy efficiency and sustainability are key focus areas for data center operators.• Asia Pacific represents the most lucrative growth opportunity over the forecast period.Competitive Landscape:The Data Center Cooling Market is moderately consolidated, with companies competing primarily on technology innovation, energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Market participants are focusing on developing advanced air-based and liquid cooling solutions to support rising server densities and evolving data center architectures.Strategic initiatives such as product innovation, capacity expansion, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions are commonly adopted to strengthen market presence and expand global reach. Additionally, increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable cooling systems is intensifying competition, pushing companies to differentiate through smart cooling technologies and optimized thermal management solutions.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/toc/data-center-cooling-market-101959 List of Top Companies:• Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)• Johnson Controls (U.S.)• Schneider Electric (France)• Asetek Inc. (Denmark)• Thermal Care (U.S.)• Vertiv Group Corp. (U.S.)• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)• Danfoss (Denmark)• Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. (U.K.)Key Industry Developments• August 2025: Brookfield Asset Management moved into AI infrastructure, investing heavily in liquid cooling and GPU-oriented "in-the-box" systems, and got a USD 10 billion data center campus JV in Sweden.• July 2025: Vertiv Holdings signed to buy Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets for USD 200 million, looking to bolster its AI and edge computing infrastructure solutions.Related Reports-

