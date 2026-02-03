Mushroom Market to Reach USD 37.58 Million tonnes by 2034, Growing at 7.55% CAGR (2026–2034)

Mushroom Market Size 1 Mushroom Market Share 1

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mushroom market size was USD 19.65 million tonnes in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21 million tonnes in 2026 to USD 37.58 million tonnes in 2034 at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the mushroom market with a market share of 79.69% in 2025.The global Mushroom Market is gaining strong momentum as shifting consumer preferences, advancements in cultivation technologies, and growing awareness of the nutritional and functional benefits of mushrooms continue to reshape the food industry worldwide. According to a comprehensive market assessment by Fortune Business Insights, the mushroom market is poised for sustained growth over the coming years, supported by rising consumption across fresh, processed, and functional food segments.Mushrooms have evolved from a traditional culinary ingredient into a key component of modern diets, owing to their rich nutritional profile and versatility across applications. They are naturally low in calories and fat, yet high in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. This unique combination has made mushrooms increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers, vegans, and flexitarians seeking nutrient-dense, plant-based food options.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mushroom-market-100197 Health and Nutrition Driving Market Demand:One of the most significant factors propelling the mushroom market is the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and balanced nutrition. Consumers are increasingly incorporating foods that support immunity, digestive health, and overall wellness into their daily diets. Mushrooms are widely recognized for their functional properties, including immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits. Varieties such as button, shiitake, oyster, and specialty mushrooms are now gaining wider acceptance in both household consumption and foodservice applications.The rising popularity of plant-based diets is further amplifying demand. Mushrooms are frequently used as meat alternatives due to their umami flavor and meaty texture, making them a preferred ingredient in vegetarian and vegan food products. This trend has encouraged food manufacturers to innovate and develop mushroom-based products such as ready-to-eat meals, meat substitutes, soups, sauces, and snacks.Key Market Drivers:• Rising Health Awareness – Growing consumer focus on nutritious, low-calorie, and functional foods is driving mushroom consumption due to their immunity-boosting and antioxidant properties.• Growth of Plant-Based Diets – Increasing adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets is boosting demand for mushrooms as natural meat substitutes with umami flavor and high nutritional value.• Expanding Food & Beverage Applications – Widespread use of mushrooms in fresh foods, processed products, ready-to-eat meals, and meat alternatives is supporting market growth.• Technological Advancements in Cultivation – Adoption of controlled environment farming and automation is improving yields, consistency, and year-round production.• Rising Demand for Functional Foods & Supplements – Increasing use of mushroom extracts in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals is creating new growth avenues.• Sustainability Advantages – Low environmental impact, efficient resource utilization, and recycling of agricultural waste make mushroom farming environmentally favorable.Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mushroom-market-100197?utm_medium=pie Market Segmentation:By Type• Button – Largest share due to wide consumption and affordability• Shiitake – Growing demand for medicinal and functional benefits• Oyster – Fast-growing segment with rising culinary use• Others – Includes enoki and specialty mushrooms for premium marketsBy Form• Fresh – Dominant segment driven by household and foodservice demand• Processed – Increasing adoption due to longer shelf life and convenienceBy Distribution Channel• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets – Leading sales channel• Online Retail – Fast-growing due to e-commerce and home delivery• Others – Specialty and direct sales gaining tractionBy Application• Food & Beverages – Largest application segment• Dietary Supplements – Rising demand for functional and immunity-based products• Pharmaceuticals & Others – Niche but growing usageRegional Insights:• Asia Pacific – Dominates the global market due to high production and consumption, especially in China• North America – Strong growth driven by plant-based diets and organic mushroom demand• Europe – Steady expansion supported by health awareness and sustainable farming• Latin America – Emerging growth with improving cultivation practices• Middle East & Africa – Gradual growth supported by urbanization and foodservice expansionCompetitive Landscape and Strategic Developments:The global mushroom market is characterized by the presence of both large-scale producers and regional players. Companies are focusing on expanding their production capacities, improving distribution networks, and launching new product variants to strengthen their market position. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and investments in advanced cultivation technologies are commonly observed across the industry.Research and development activities are also gaining importance as players explore new mushroom varieties and innovative processing techniques to meet evolving consumer demands. Emphasis on quality assurance, food safety standards, and sustainable practices is expected to further enhance brand trust and market competitiveness.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/toc/mushroom-market-100197 List of Top Companies:• Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)• BioFungi GmbH (Bavaria, Germany)• Monaghan Mushrooms (Monaghan, Ireland)• Highline Mushrooms (Ontario, Canada)• Scelta Mushrooms BV (Limburg, Netherlands)• Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (California, U.S.)• Nasza Chata (Czaniec, Poland)• Banken Champignons B.V. (Wijchen, Netherlands)• Bonduelle S.A. (Villeneuve d’Ascq, France)Key Industry Developments• October 2024: Highline Mushrooms partnered with Christiaens Group to build a state-of-the-art organic mushroom farm in Leamington, Ontario. This facility aims to utilize automated technology and data-driven decisions to enhance growing and harvesting performance, marking Highline's largest farm investment to date.• October 2023: Highline Mushrooms introduced clear PET tills for their mushrooms, replacing traditional opaque packaging. This move enhances product visibility for consumers and supports sustainability efforts through 100% recyclable materials.Related Reports-

