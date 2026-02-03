Los Angeles Healing Center to Host 'Doc of Detox' Dr. Darrell Wolfe for Landmark Wellness Initiative

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Transformational Healing Universe in Los Angeles, CA Dr Har Hari Khalsa, The Transformational Healing Universe in Los Angeles, California. The February 23rd 2026 event at the Transformational Healing Universe will feature Dr. Darrell Wolfe and Dr. Sage Wolfe

Dr. Har Hari Khalsa Integrates Advanced Regenerative Protein Arrays with Holistic Protocols to Launch "Heal Yourself & Heal Your Family" Program on Feb 23, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Har Hari Khalsa, founder of the Transformational Healing Universe (THU), has announced a major wellness event featuring internationally renowned health educator and "Doc of Detox," Dr. Darrell Wolfe, PhD. Scheduled for Monday, February 23rd, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the event—titled "Heal Yourself & Heal Your Family"—will provide essential wellness strategies and introduce the latest advancements in regenerative technology to the Los Angeles community.

The event marks a strategic collaboration between Dr. Khalsa’s Los Angeles clinic and Dr. Wolfe’s International Training Institute of Health. A key component of this initiative is the use of Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) technology, an acellular therapeutic that Dr. Khalsa has incorporated to bolster the body’s inherent self-healing mechanisms and support systemic wellness.

A Shift Toward Protein Precision

For Dr. Khalsa, a practitioner with nearly 40 years of experience, the transition to Regerative Protein Arrays (RPA) was driven by the need for clinical consistency and ease of use.

"In the past, the barrier to advanced regenerative options was often the logistical complexity of handling live cells or maintaining cryogenic storage," Dr. Khalsa stated.¹ "Because the RPA is shelf-stable and acellular, we can now provide a highly consistent source of biological signals that align perfectly with our holistic and bio-energetic protocols."

Unlike traditional options, the RPA provides a concentrated array of over 300 healing proteins, growth factors, and cytokines. This technology acts as a biochemical "blueprint," signaling the body to facilitate its own natural repair processes.

Supporting Complex Physiological Needs

The clinical impact of this integrated approach was recently observed in a complex case involving significant neuro-motor challenges. By providing the body with a robust foundation of signaling markers, Dr. Khalsa noted a profound shift in the patient's functional mobility and physiological state.

"We are seeing that when you provide the right signaling environment, the body’s ability to maintain stasis is remarkably powerful," said Dr. Khalsa.¹ "Whether used alongside Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) or Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, RPA has shown promise in helping bridge the gap between biochemical health and total-body function."

Event Details

The February 23rd event at the Transformational Healing Universe will feature Dr. Darrell Wolfe and Dr. Sage Wolfe presenting protocols designed to empower individuals and families to take an active role in their health journey.

● Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

● Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

● Location: 1649 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035

● Registration: Attendance is limited to ensure an intimate learning environment. Interested individuals should register via transformationalhealinguniverse.com.

________________________________________

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Dr. Har Hari Khalsa

Dr. Har Hari Khalsa has been assisting individuals on their healing journeys since 1988. He specializes in computer-controlled adjustments, biofeedback, and Kundalini yoga at his Los Angeles-based practice, focusing on the interplay between the body’s physical, biochemical, and energetic systems.

¹ Quotations and clinical observations provided by Dr. Har Hari Khalsa, founder of Transformational Healing Universe.

