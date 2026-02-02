Cincinnati woman admits to stealing more than $158,000 from elderly or ill veterans

CINCINNATI – A Cincinnati woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court here today to misappropriating money that she was managing on behalf of four United States military veterans.

