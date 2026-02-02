Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,036 in the last 365 days.

Detroit-Area Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Maliciously Setting Fires to Commercial Truck Trailers

TUCSON, Ariz. – A Michigan man was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in federal prison for maliciously setting fires to three semi-trailers belonging to a major commercial trucking company, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Detroit-Area Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Maliciously Setting Fires to Commercial Truck Trailers

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.