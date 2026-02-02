Detroit-Area Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Maliciously Setting Fires to Commercial Truck Trailers

TUCSON, Ariz. – A Michigan man was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in federal prison for maliciously setting fires to three semi-trailers belonging to a major commercial trucking company, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine.

