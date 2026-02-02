Federal Jury Convicts Two Brothers and a Public Official Who Orchestrated Elaborate Fraud and Bribery Conspiracy

A federal jury has convicted two brothers and a public official for their roles in a multi-layered, elaborate fraud and bribery conspiracy that spanned across multiple states and countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.