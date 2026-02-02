Florida Man Sentenced to 27 Months in Federal Prison for Threatening to Assassinate President Trump

Fort Myers, Florida – Christopher Davies (32, Cape Coral) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sheri P. Chappell to 27 months in federal prison for making a threat to assassinate the President of the United States. Davies pleaded guilty on October 29, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

