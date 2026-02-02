Submit Release
Ohio Couple Sentenced for Arson in Profit Scheme to Fraudulently Collect Millions in Insurance Payouts

A husband and wife from Lake County have been sentenced for devising a scheme to collect more than $2 million dollars in insurance money by conspiring to set insured houses on fire.

