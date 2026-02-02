Illegal Immigrant from Mexico Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Bertoldo Alcaraz-Ortuno, who was previously convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, will spend the next 136 months in federal prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.