Illegal Immigrant from Mexico Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Bertoldo Alcaraz-Ortuno, who was previously convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, will spend the next 136 months in federal prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. 

