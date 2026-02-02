Windermere Attorney Sentenced to Over Four Years for Wire and Bank Fraud

Submit Release
Orlando, Florida – Amaris Delapena (50, Windermere) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron to four years and six months in federal prison for committing wire fraud and bank fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $194,060.09, the proceeds Delapena obtained from the fraud scheme. Delapena was found guilty by a federal jury on June 20, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

