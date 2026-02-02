St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Firearms on Flight to Ecuador

Orlando, Florida – Jack James Molina (39, St. Cloud) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Antoon II to four years and nine months in federal prison for attempted smuggling of goods from the United States. The court also ordered Molina to forfeit the 11 firearms that he attempted to smuggle. Molina pleaded guilty on October 16, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.