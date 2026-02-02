Submit Release
Lennox Woman Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine in the Sioux Falls Area

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court, has sentenced a Lennox, South Dakota woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.  The sentencing took place on January 26, 2026.

