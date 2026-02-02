Florida Man Sentenced to 327 Months in Prison for Sex Trafficking Two Women

Delon Richard Smith, 47, of Daytona, Florida, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida to 327 months in prison after pleading guilty in October 2025 to two charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of conspiracy to commit the same. Smith was ordered to pay the two victims $4800 in restitution.

“This sentence reflects the abhorrent acts of violence the defendant used to exploit the victims for his own personal profit,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Commercial sex trafficking depends on the systematic dehumanization of its victims and debasing victims by treating them as commodities. The Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section will prosecute those who, like Smith, use people like disposable products for an illegal business and violate them in endless ways when doing so.”

“The manipulation and brutality used by the defendant in this case against his victims was egregious and reprehensible,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “Due to the hard work and diligence of our local and federal law enforcement partners, and courage of the victims, this criminal was brought to justice.”

“Sex trafficking is a violent crime, not a business,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley of the FBI Jacksonville Field Office. “This defendant deliberately used force and coercion to control and exploit vulnerable women to line his own pockets. Crimes like this are not victimless. They cause lasting trauma and undermine the safety of our communities. The FBI will continue working with our partners to investigate those who use violence and exploitation to profit and ensure they are held fully accountable for their actions.”

According to court documents, Smith used threats and physical violence to compel the two victims to engage in commercial sex in the Daytona Beach area. Smith recruited the two victims separately in 2021 and 2022 by offering them narcotics and an opportunity to make money. He posted online commercial sex advertisements featuring one of the victims’ photographs. He then transported the victims to various locations to meet commercial sex buyers.

Smith kept all the money or payments for the commercial sex acts and would routinely force the victims to continue engaging in commercial sex for his profit by inflicting severe physical harm on the victims. Smith would regularly punch and choke the victims, while talking about his gang membership in the Bloods, to threaten and coerce them. On one occasion, to punish the victim for not bringing in enough money, he discharged a firearm and held the hot barrel of the weapon to the victim’s face. In another instance, when one victim left the hotel room without Smith’s explicit permission, he hit one of the victims in the head with the butt of a gun and dragged her into his car by her hair.

The FBI Jacksonville Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Daytona Police Department.

Trial Attorney Leah Branch of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan Testerman and Kaley Austin-Aronson for the Middle District of Florida prosecuted the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.