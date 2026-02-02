Tennessee Man Sentenced to Five Years for Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Making a False Claim to the IRS

Ocala, Florida – Clarence Christofer Ward, a/k/a Khaled Yaqud Mansur-El, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to five years in federal prison for 1 count of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering, and 1 count of making a false claim to the IRS. As part of the sentence, the court ordered Ward to forfeit $4,197,981.28 in proceeds derived from his wire fraud offense. The court also ordered the forfeiture of Ward’s interest in four residential properties in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which were purchased with approximately $1,584,300 in fraud proceeds and were involved in money laundering. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

