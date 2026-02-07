Smart Travel AI: Gappy Debuts AI-Powered Concierge to Turn Spontaneous Free Time into Curated Local Adventures

Gappy Travel

In-trip AI updates your travel, turning spare time into smart things to do instantly.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Travel Smart" Philosophy: No Scrolling, No Stress

In an era of information overload, Gappy offers a minimalist solution for the modern traveler.

Instead of scrolling through endless lists of reviews, Gappy users receive just three hand-picked options matched to their current location, time availability, and "vibe."

This "Travel Smart" approach ensures that tourists spend less time on their screens and more time immersing themselves in Japanese culture.

Key Features for the Smart Traveler:

Zero-Friction Access: No app download required. Users can access the AI concierge via a web browser and get results in just 30 seconds.

Hyper-Local Relevance: Whether it's a 1-hour gap in Shibuya or an afternoon in Sapporo, Gappy identifies the best nearby activities that fit the user’s specific time window.

Curated Diversity: AI balances "hidden gems" with "local favorites" to provide a balanced discovery.

Message from Mitsuki Asano, Founder & CEO

"Traveling smart isn't about planning every second; it’s about having the right tools to make the most of the unplanned moments. We built Gappy to be that tool, a bridge that connects curious travelers to the authentic, nearby experiences they would otherwise miss. Our goal is to make every minute in Japan count."

About Gappy

Gappy is a travel-tech startup on a mission to optimize the inbound tourism experience in Japan. By leveraging AI and real-time location data, Gappy provides a seamless, "on-the-go" discovery platform for international visitors.

