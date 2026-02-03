Waco Attorney Casey Shepard Enters Democratic Primary for Texas’ 17th District

U.S. House, Texas' 17th District Democratic primary candidate Casey Shepard

Shepard Vows to Restore Power to the People While Looking Out for Vulnerable Populations

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waco attorney Casey Shepard announced Monday that he has filed to run in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 17th Congressional District. Shepard said his campaign will focus on policy proposals involving food access, health care and affordable housing.Shepard, a seventh generation Texan and third generation Central Texan, said his family’s long history in the region influenced his interest in public service and government accountability.“As a Central Texan, I’ve worked hard, looked out for my neighbors and expected the leaders in power to do the same,” Shepard said. “But it’s clear that the folks in Washington don’t share those priorities.”Shepard previously competed in public policy debate at Midway High School near Waco, earning a college scholarship. He later attended the University of California, Davis, Martin Luther King Jr. Hall School of Law, where he studied government systems, institutional structure and legal processes.After returning to Texas, Shepard built a legal career in indigent criminal defense, representing clients without financial resources or institutional support. His work has focused on due process, equal justice and constitutional protections.“Defending democratic institutions requires consistent attention to civil liberties and the rule of law,” Shepard said. “But while doing that work, we must also look out for the most vulnerable among us.”If elected, Shepard said he would prioritize three areas:Food access: Strengthening and improving SNAP and WIC; school breakfast and lunch programs; farm subsidies and financial assistance; and the USAID food program.Health care: Restoring Affordable Care Act premium subsidies; restoring and improving Medicaid; restoring funding for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; and reforming immigration policies to allow work permits for individuals in the medical field as part of broader immigration reform.Affordable housing: Restoring and improving rental assistance programs; expanding subsidies to builders for low income housing construction; ending tariffs on building supplies as part of a broader shift away from tariffs as a primary trade policy; and reforming immigration policies to allow work permits for construction workers to work legally and receive standard workplace protections.“Throughout my career, I’ve worked directly with people navigating complex systems, including helping people find food, medical care and housing,” Shepard said. “I intend to bring that experience to Congress and advocate for policies that reflect the needs of Central Texas.”More information is available on the Casey Shepard for Congress Facebook page and campaign website . If you’d like to support Casey's cause, you can support the campaign with a contribution on Casey's official donation page Paid for by Casey Shepard for Congress.

