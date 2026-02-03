Cearvol Brings Award-Winning Hearing Glasses Lyra to MIDO Eyewear Show 2026 Bridging Eyewear Design and Hearing Innovation

CES-Honored Smart Hearing Glasses Redefine the Future of Style, Vision, and Hearing

HOLLYWOOD, LA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MILAN, Italy, Jan. 31, 2026 — Cearvol , an emerging innovator in next-generation hearing technology, today announced its participation in MIDO Eyewear Show 2026, where it will showcase Cearvol Lyra, its award-winning smart hearing glasses that seamlessly integrate hearing enhancement into refined eyewear design.Cearvol exhibited from January 31 to February 2, 2026, at Fiera Milano, Rho, Hall 2, Booth C77, bringing its vision of stylish, wearable hearing technology to the global eyewear industry’s most influential event.Bridging Eyewear Design and Hearing InnovationCearvol Lyra represents a new category of hearing solutions—hearing glasses—designed for people who value aesthetics as much as performance. By embedding advanced hearing enhancement technology directly into elegant eyewear frames, Lyra eliminates the stigma and complexity often associated with traditional hearing aids, offering a more natural and convenient everyday experience.Designed for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss, Lyra (OWS) provides discreet, comfortable, and intuitive hearing support without placing anything inside the ear. For users who require higher gain, Lyra (RIC) is also available, featuring a receiver-in-canal (RIC) wire similar to conventional RIC hearing aids. The result is a solution that feels more like premium eyewear than a medical device.“Eyewear has always been about identity, confidence, and self-expression,” said Ken Zhu, CEO of Cearvol. “With Lyra, we bring hearing assistance into that same design-driven world. MIDO is the perfect platform to introduce this new vision of hearing technology to the eyewear industry.”Recognized by Global Media and CES AwardsCearvol Lyra gained significant international attention following its debut at CES 2026, where it was recognized as one of the most innovative hearing wearables at the show.Forbes highlighted Cearvol’s approach in its CES coverage, noting that “Cearvol’s CES 2026 lineup proves hearing aids can be stylish,” and praised Lyra for redefining how assistive hearing technology can blend fashion, comfort, and everyday usability.In addition, Cearvol Lyra received five Best of CES 2026 awards, underscoring its innovation, design excellence, and cross-category appeal:1. Best CES Awards 2026 — Yanko Design2. Best CES Awards 2026 — Wearable3. Best CES Awards 2026 — FUTURE4. Best of CES Awards – Honoree 2026 — Gadgety5. Best CES Awards 2026 — Gadgets BoyThese recognitions position Lyra among the most celebrated hearing-wearable innovations of CES 2026.Designed for Everyday LifeUnlike conventional hearing aids, Cearvol Lyra is designed to be worn all day as part of a user’s personal style. Key features include:1. Integrated hearing enhancement that amplifies speech while reducing background noise2. Directional microphone systems for clearer conversations in dynamic environments3. Balanced, natural sound tuning optimized for daily social interaction4. Comfort-focused ergonomics suitable for extended wear5. A discreet, stigma-free design that blends seamlessly into modern eyewear aestheticsBy removing the need for in-ear devices, Lyra offers a compelling alternative for users who prioritize comfort, discretion, and design.Why MIDO MattersMIDO Eyewear Show is the world’s leading international exhibition dedicated to eyewear, attracting designers, manufacturers, retailers, and innovators from across the globe. Cearvol’s presence at MIDO reflects the growing convergence of wearable health technology and fashion eyewear.At MIDO 2026, Cearvol will engage with:1. Eyewear brands and designers exploring smart-glasses innovation2. Optical professionals seeking lifestyle-oriented hearing solutions3. Global distributors and partners across fashion and health technology sectorsVisitors to Hall 2, Booth C77 will have the opportunity to experience Lyra firsthand and explore how Cearvol is redefining the boundaries between hearing care and eyewear.The Future of Stylish HearingCearvol Lyra is part of Cearvol’s broader mission to transform hearing solutions into products people are proud to wear. By combining advanced signal processing, wearable intelligence, and fashion-forward design, Cearvol aims to make hearing support more accessible, desirable, and human-centered.“Our goal is simple,” added Zhu. “Hearing technology should enhance life without drawing attention to itself. With Lyra, we’re creating hearing solutions that people choose—not because they have to, but because they want to.”Meet Cearvol at MIDO 2026Event: MIDO Eyewear Show 2026Dates: January 31 – February 2, 2026Location: Fiera Milano, RhoBooth: Hall 2, Booth C77About CearvolCearvol is an innovation-driven hearing technology company focused on creating high-performance, lifestyle-friendly hearing solutions. By integrating advanced signal processing, AI-powered sound optimization, and thoughtful industrial design, Cearvol empowers people with hearing loss to live confidently, communicate effortlessly, and engage fully in everyday life.Stylish Hearing. Vibrant Living.Website: www.cearvol.com

