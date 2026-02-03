JOE BONAMASSA & SIXTHMAN ANNOUNCE KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XII SAILING MARCH 15-19, 2027 - MIAMI TO GRAND CAYMAN

THIS 12TH YEAR EVENT INCLUDES AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE HENDRIX SET WITH JOE BONAMASSA & KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD AND AN ALL-STAR LINEUP – JOIN THE PRESALE NOW

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5x GRAMMYAward-nominated guitar legend Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have announced the 12th voyage of their world-famous blues-rock party at sea, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XII, sailing March 15-19, 2027, from Miami, FL to Grand Cayman aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jewel. Fans are encouraged to sign up NOW for the Presale as this event WILL SELL OUT. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person before July 15, 2026. More event details are available at www.bluesaliveatsea.com As always, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XII will be hosted and curated by the one and only Blues Titan himself, Joe Bonamassa. Highlights will include an exclusive All-Star concert event celebrating the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix hosted by Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. This incredible line up will include blues-rock stars Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Orianthi, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, King King, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Nikki Hill, DeWolff, Zac Schulze Gang, and many more to be announced. In addition, the blues-powered festival cruise’s 12th adventure will feature an array of immersive activities, including once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, autograph sessions, guest jams, intimate acoustic morning sets, guitar clinics, craft tastings, and much more. Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea XII will once again proudly benefit the Keeping the Blues AliveFoundation, Joe Bonamassa’s nonprofit dedicated to supporting music education by providing students, teachers, and musicians with essential resources and opportunities. While on board, guests will have the chance to take part in unique fundraising experiences, raffles featuring signed memorabilia, and other meaningful ways to support the foundation – all while enjoying the blues vacation of a lifetime.The spectacular Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA the most luxurious cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (virtually) every corner, a wide variety of dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA cruisers will soak in the Caribbean vibes as Norwegian Jewel makes its way to an unforgettable shore excursion in Grand Cayman, famous for its Seven Mile Beach, the popular Stingray City, and excellent diving. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.Keeping the Blues AliveFoundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 by Joe Bonamassa with a mission to fuel a passion for music in younger generations by funding projects and scholarships to provide students and teachers the resources and tools needed to further music education. Since its inception, KTBA has been able to fund music programs and initiatives that have impacted the lives of more than 136,000 students in all 50 states. KTBA accomplishes this by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program. This program was created as an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program aims to help struggling musicians get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, the program has helped over 450 musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA has made the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization to help struggling musicians get on their feet and on the road. With donations of almost $2.9M in total from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and more, the Keeping the Blues AliveFoundation has been able to help keep music education thriving. For more information, please visit www.keepingthebluesalive.org # # #KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XIIMarch 15-19, 2027Sailing from Miami, FL to Grand Caymanaboard Norwegian JewelLineup:Joe BonamassaKenny Wayne ShepherdExperience HendrixOrianthiJoanne Shaw TaylorJimmy VivinoKing KingBrandon “Taz” NiederauerRobert Jon & The WreckNikki HillDeWolffZac Schulze Gang+ More To Be Announced# # #ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of today’s most celebrated performing musicians – a 5x GRAMMYAward nominee and 4x Blues Music Award winner (with 15 total nominations). Bonamassa achieved yet another historic triumph by topping Billboard’s “Blues Albums” chart once more with his most recent album, 2025’s Breakthrough – the 29th #1 album of his landmark career. The album recently earned a prestigious GRAMMYAward nod for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.” Joe is “always on the road” and has a very packed live touring schedule planned for 2026 and beyond.Bonamassa is already a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog comprising more than 50 albums – including studio and live recordings – as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects, Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. Known for his limitless work ethic, he is both a prolific writer and gifted producer with an immense body of work helming albums by such fellow artists as Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records. Recent production highlights include blues legend Eric Gales’ Crown, nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMYAwards and 2024 Blues Music Awards winner for Mike Zito/Albert Castigila’s Blood Brothers.Joe is most proud of his non-profit Keeping The Blues AliveFoundation, which provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 136,000 music students to date while raising over $2.9 million in donations and awarding grants to over 450 musicians through its Fueling Musicians Program. For more information, please see www.jbonamassa.com ABOUT SIXTHMAN:Currently celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary, Sixthman continues to tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired festival vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 515,000 guests on over 225 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman sails from such domestic homeports as Miami, Tampa, Boston, New York, and Alaska to bring guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, with spectacular voyages from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and from Athens through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Recently named among Billboard’s “Touring Power Players 2025,” Sixthman is now poised for a record 2026 in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with Sixthman at www.sixthman.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.