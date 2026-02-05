Spiritual Plants Launches a New Cannabis Category Targeted at People of Faith

Celebrity Pastor Craig Rose Launches Spiritual Plants: a New Cannabis Category of Values-Aligned Cannabis Products Targeted at People of Faith

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Plants today announced its formal market entry as a belief-driven plant medicine platform built around ritual, intention, and repeatable practice—not recreational hype or potency escalation.Founded by cultural strategist Craig Rose and clean-label Cannabis pioneer Guy Rocourt, Spiritual Plants introduces a new category across Cannabis and hemp—one that treats plant medicine as a practice rather than a product.“Plant medicine didn’t begin as an industry,” said Rose. “It began as ritual—rest, anointing, prayer, communion, and care for the body. We’re not inventing something new. We’re returning to something ancient.”From Industry to PracticeSpiritual Plants is structured as a platform, not a single brand. At its core is The Garden—a curated ecosystem of culturally fluent brands designed to help people engage with plant medicine in language and form aligned with their beliefs, values, and daily lives.Rather than forcing consumers into a single aesthetic or identity, The Garden allows multiple entry points while holding all products to a single, non-negotiable standard of integrity.“One plant can serve many communities,” said Rocourt. “But only if you start with discipline—how it’s grown, processed, tested, and spoken about. We set the bar first, then build brands that can carry it without dilution.”A Proven Foundation: Oakland LaunchBefore launching nationally, the founders tested this approach in the regulated Cannabis market.On April 20, 2025 (Easter weekend), Christian Cannabis debuted in licensed California dispensaries in Oakland, launching at Urbana Lounge & Dispensary with the release of Resurrection Weed. Programming and community gatherings framed Cannabis around relief, restraint, and reverence rather than indulgence or spectacle.The launch demonstrated meaningful demand for plant medicine approached through belief, intention, and care.Christian CBD: First National ExpressionFollowing renewed public conversation around CBD and wellness, Christian CBD became the first national, hemp-derived expression of the Spiritual Plants platform.Christian CBD is formulated with non-intoxicating, hemp-derived cannabinoids, including THCa, and contains no Delta-9 THC, in compliance with federal law. Products are designed for ritual-based wellness without intoxication.“Christian CBD exists for people who want care without compromise,” Rose said. “No chasing a high. No hype. Just structure, rhythm, and intention.”The brand introduces four core rituals practiced over a repeatable 40-day framework:REST — Sleep as sacred renewalANOINT — Care for the body, with intentionCOMMUNION — Ritual in what we consumeHOLY WATER — Mindful refreshment, reimaginedHOLY WATER: A Flagship Beyond CannabisAs the platform evolves, HOLY WATER is emerging as a flagship Spiritual Plants brand. Initially introduced as a hemp-derived hydration enhancer, HOLY WATER is positioned to expand into a broader beverage and enhancer line built around presence, restraint, and daily rhythm.“Hydration is already ritual,” said Rocourt. “HOLY WATER simply honors that reality.”A Third Lane in Plant MedicineSpiritual Plants positions “spiritual” as a distinct third lane in plant medicine, separate from both medical and recreational frameworks.The platform avoids intoxication theater, urgency-based selling, and influencer-driven wellness trends. Instead, it emphasizes whole-plant integrity, clean low-intervention processing, body-led design, and disciplined language.This approach serves consumers seeking meaning rather than escalation, including communities historically underserved by mainstream Cannabis culture.Returning to the Garden“For centuries, Cannabis lived alongside other plant medicines as part of prayer, healing, and daily care,” Rose said. “Spiritual Plants is about returning to that relationship—without shame, pressure, or noise.”Spiritual Plants invites consumers to explore The Garden at their own pace, choosing brands and rituals aligned with their values while grounded in a shared standard of care.Ritual came before recreation.About:Craig Rose is a cultural strategist and movement builder with three decades of experience at the intersection of faith, culture, media, and reform. He serves as Co-Founder and Chief Spiritual Creative of Spiritual Plants.Guy Rocourt is a clean-label Cannabis pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in plant medicine formulation and consumer wellness. He serves as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.About Spiritual PlantsSpiritual Plants is a belief-driven plant medicine platform built at the intersection of ritual, culture, and clean-crafted Cannabis and hemp. The company operates The Garden, a curated ecosystem

