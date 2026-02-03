Youth-Led Nonprofit Gear for Good Atlanta Partners with Field of Dreams Academy to Deliver Impact Across Metro Atlanta

Gear for Good Founder Andrew Moran

Students Take the Lead In Cold Winter Weather

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth-led nonprofit Gear for Good Atlanta has announced a new partnership with Field of Dreams Academy, uniting two community-driven organizations with a shared mission: removing barriers so every child has access to sports, mentorship, and opportunity.Gear for Good Atlanta was founded by Sandy Springs, GA local student-athlete Andrew Moran and co-founded by Alex Schiff. Field of Dreams Academy is led by Terry Johnson, who has spent years serving Atlanta youth through athletics, leadership development, and community engagement.Since aligning efforts, the organizations have already made measurable impact:Delivered a full holiday gift day for a family of fiveDonated more than 100 new winter coats to Restoration House Atlanta and Atlanta MissionProvided complete baseball equipment — including bats, cleats, catcher’s gear, and gloves — for an entire high school team and an elementary school teamAdditional equipment drives and school partnerships are currently underway.“This partnership shows what’s possible when young leaders step up and communities rally around them,” said Terry Johnson, Head of Field of Dreams Academy. “Andrew and Alex are proving that leadership doesn’t wait for adulthood.”Gear for Good Atlanta operates as a fully youth-led organization, empowering students to organize donation drives, coordinate outreach, and build partnerships themselves — creating real-world impact while developing leadership, empathy, and civic responsibility.“We started Gear for Good because too many kids want to play but don’t have access to basic equipment,” said Andrew Moran, Founder. “Working with Field of Dreams Academy allows us to reach more families and create lasting change together.”Alex Schiff, Co-Founder, added, “This is bigger than sports. It’s about showing kids that their community sees them, supports them, and believes in their future.”Both organizations emphasize that this partnership is just beginning, with plans to expand equipment distributions, mentorship programs, and school collaborations throughout 2026.Learn more: www.gearforgoodatl.org Instagram: @gearforgoodatlAbout Gear for Good AtlantaGear for Good Atlanta is a youth-led nonprofit dedicated to removing financial barriers to youth sports by collecting and redistributing gently used and new athletic equipment to underserved communities. Founded by student-athletes, Gear for Good empowers young leaders to drive real change while ensuring every child has the opportunity to play, belong, and thrive.Website: www.gearforgoodatl.org Instagram: @gearforgoodatlAbout Field of Dreams AcademyField of Dreams Academy is an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization focused on youth development through athletics, mentorship, and leadership programming. By creating safe spaces and meaningful opportunities, Field of Dreams Academy helps young people build confidence, character, and community connection both on and off the field.Website: https://fieldofdreamsacademy.org/ Media Contact:Jeri Moran Rawls404 606 0705jerirawls@rawlsentertainment.com

