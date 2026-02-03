WillWare Technologies Appoints Industry Leader Pranav Giridhar as Chairman of the Board to Drive Global Expansion

Pranav Giridhar Joins WillWare Technologies as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Strategic Board of Directors Addition Positions Company for Accelerated Growth in Enterprise Technology Services

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WillWare Technologies , a global provider of scalable software engineering and enterprise technology solutions, today announced the appointment of technology services leader Pranav Giridhar as Chairman of the Board of Directors, marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory.With over 70 professionals supporting operations across two continents and a proven track record serving 130+ clients—including industry leaders such as Deloitte, Merkle, HCL, and Publicis Sapient—WillWare is strategically positioned to accelerate its North American expansion and deepen its enterprise platform capabilities.WillWare Technologies specializes in delivering high-impact software development, IT staffing, and managed services to a diverse client base spanning high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The company has built deep expertise in mission-critical platforms including:SAP (Commerce Cloud, Spartacus)Salesforce (Core Clouds and Einstein AI)IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS)Beyond platform implementations, WillWare delivers comprehensive digital transformation services leveraging Angular-based frontend architectures, Big Data analytics, and AI/ML integration—enabling clients to achieve measurable business outcomes at scale."Pranav brings an exceptional combination of hands-on operating experience, extensive ecosystem relationships, and a proven track record of scaling technology services businesses globally," said Jeeva Ramasamy, Chief Executive Officer of WillWare Technologies. "As Chairman, Pranav will be instrumental in accelerating our expansion, deepening our enterprise relationships, and positioning WillWare as the partner of choice for organizations seeking world-class technology talent and solutions.""Giridhar brings years of executive leadership experience to WillWare's Board. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Winklix, a New York-based IT services firm employing over 250 professionals and delivering more than 2,500 projects across 30 industries. Under his stewardship, Winklix has continued to expand operations across five countries, providing end-to-end innovation in Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform.Previously, Giridhar served as Global Chief Operating Officer and President of North America at CloudMetic Solutions, where he orchestrated multi-continental operations and forged strategic partnerships with premier global system integrators, adding to their client portfolio consisting of Deloitte, PwC, and Accenture. His industry impact was recognized in 2025 when CRN named him to its prestigious Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list, identifying him as one of the channel's most promising executives.Beyond his operational leadership, Giridhar brings significant board governance experience, currently serving as a member of the board of directors for:12Grids — A CX technology consulting firm serving major financial institutions including the State Bank of IndiaEdge CRM — A rapidly scaling CRM platform utilized by over 3,500 small businesses globallyEmvigo Technologies — A UK-based IT consulting company with 250+ employees serving Fortune 500 clients across Europe and AsiaAn active angel investor in healthcare, artificial intelligence, and enterprise software, Giridhar has founded various successful ventures and worked as an executive at multiple VC-backed technology companies, across EdTech and HealthTech sectors.This combination of operational execution, board governance, strategic partnership development, and entrepreneurial success positions Giridhar as an ideal Chairman to guide WillWare's next phase of exponential growth."I am honored to join WillWare Technologies as Chairman during this exciting phase of growth," said Pranav Giridhar. "WillWare has established a formidable reputation for delivering exceptional engineering talent and enterprise-grade solutions across SAP, Salesforce, and IBM Sterling OMS. I look forward to partnering closely with Jeeva and the leadership team to scale operations globally, deepen our platform specializations, and create sustainable long-term value for our clients, partners, and employees."About Willware TechnologiesWillware Technologies is a global ISO:9001 and ISO:27001-certified IT solutions and staffing company delivering custom software development, enterprise platform implementations, and skilled technology resources to organizations worldwide. Serving 130+ clients—including Deloitte, Merkle, HCL, and Publicis Sapient—with a team of over 70 dedicated professionals, Willware bridges the gap between strategy and execution.With specialized expertise in SAP, Salesforce, IBM Sterling OMS, Angular, AI/ML, and cloud technologies, Willware empowers startups, SMBs, and large enterprises to achieve scalable, high-impact digital outcomes through flexible engagement models including managed services and integrated team extensions.

