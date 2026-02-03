Attorney General James and Brooklyn Leaders Condemn Antioch Baptist Church Intrusion

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined Brooklyn elected officials in releasing the following statements after an intruder interrupted church services at Antioch Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant:

“This incident underscores the need for security at all houses of worship in our communities,” said Attorney General James. “As Attorney General, it is my duty to protect the safety of all New Yorkers, and I will continue working with my partners in government to keep our most sacred spaces safe.”

“Antioch Baptist Church experienced a scary incident when an intruder disrupted a service, highlighting the need for better security,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Houses of worship in low-income communities often lack the resources to provide adequate safety and should receive appropriate funding to ensure all parishioners are protected.”

“The disturbing video – what preceded it and its immediate aftermath – illustrate the desperate need for security at houses of worship, particularly those that serve low-income communities,” said Assemblymember Latrice Walker. “A man, claiming to be an Uber driver, roamed the fellowship hall and the sanctuary before infiltrating the stage. He eventually had to be removed from the church. His intentions were not clear, but his actions filled the church with a sense of fear during an MLK Day celebration. We need to be more proactive and demand security at houses of worship – of all faiths – instead of reacting after something has gone terribly wrong.”

“An intruder entered Antioch Baptist Church in my district and made it onto the stage during worship before being safely escorted out,” said Assemblymember Stefani L. Zinerman. “While no one was physically harmed, this incident is deeply troubling and underscores the urgent need to strengthen security at houses of worship and community institutions. Following the racist massacre at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, I worked closely with the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives, law enforcement, and community partners to expand security planning, connect congregations to state and federal grant resources, and host briefings on emergency preparedness and threat response. That work must now be accelerated and expanded. As we confront the overlapping crises of mental health, rising hate crimes, and political unrest, New York must invest additional, sustained resources to protect faith-based institutions and all New Yorkers. Safety cannot be optional. Our communities deserve the ability to gather, worship, and serve without fear. I will continue pushing for increased funding, stronger coordination, and proactive prevention strategies to keep our houses of worship and community spaces safe.”