Nitride Global Closes Investment with Wichita, KS Venture Capital Firms: Accelerate Venture Partners & eGrowth Ventures

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitride Global Inc., a global leader in Aluminum Nitride material technologies, today announced the successful close of investment with Wichita-based venture capital firms of Accelerate Venture Partners and eGrowth Ventures, as part of a convertible note financing round. The closing took place in Q4, 2025.

The investments will support Nitride Global’s capacity expansion, as well as further development and commercialization of its advanced aluminum nitride (AlN) and aluminum oxynitride (AlON) technologies, including scaling materials production, strengthening domestic supply chain, and advancing applications across power electronics and advanced packaging in EV, datacenter power & compute, photonics, and aerospace & defense markets.

“This financing marks an important milestone for Nitride Global as we transition from technology development toward early production and customer engagement for our transformative AlON advanced packaging & thermal management technology,” said Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of Nitride Global Inc. “We are particularly proud to have the support of Wichita-based investors who recognize both the technical importance and the economic opportunity of building advanced materials capabilities here in Kansas.”

Accelerate Venture Partners and eGrowth Ventures bring deep experience supporting early-stage and growth-stage technology companies, and a strong commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth in the Wichita region. Their investment reflects growing interest in advanced materials and semiconductor-enabling technologies as critical components of U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and supply-chain resilience. In addition, the recent awards from the Air Force Research Labs and NASA to Nitride Global are accelerating its work within aerospace & defense, enabling NGI to work even more closely with global leaders such as the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and the broader Wichita aerospace & defense ecosystem.

“Nitride Global represents the type of high-impact, advanced manufacturing company we are excited to support,” said a representative of Accelerate Venture Partners. “Their technology addresses real needs in critical industries, and their commitment to building capabilities in Wichita aligns well with our investment mission.”

The funding will also enable Nitride Global to advance plans for early-stage production activities in Wichita, expand engineering and technical capabilities, and deepen partnerships with customers and collaborators across government and commercial markets.

“This investment shows the support of Wichita’s innovation ecosystem,” added Thomas Papadatos, Senior Venture Investment Manager of eGrowth Ventures. “Nitride Global is building differentiated technology with global relevance, and we’re pleased to promote their growth right here in Kansas.”

About Nitride Global

Founded in 2021, Nitride Global (nitrideglobal.com) is an advanced materials innovator specializing in ultrawide bandgap materials with its ultra-high-purity aluminum nitride boules, and advanced packaging solutions with its revolutionary and patented aluminum oxynitride technology. Its cutting-edge solutions are designed to enable the next generation of semiconductor devices & microelectronics in sectors such as power grid, aerospace & defense electronics, EV, datacenters, power electronics, and sustainable energy solutions. Through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, Nitride Global is committed to pushing the boundaries of performance while building a more sustainable, energy-efficient future.

