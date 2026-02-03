Spoiler Golf Wins 'Best Putter 2025' and 'Best Value Putter 2025' in Rick Shiels H.I.T. Awards

Spoiler Golf OG Mallet - Silver Spoiler Golf OG Mallet - Silver Bottom

Rick Shiels names Spoiler Golf Best Putter and Best Value Putter of 2025 in the annual H.I.T. Awards.

Winning both Best Putter and Best Value Putter validates our belief that pure roll and precision feedback help golfers truly improve, not just mask flaws.” — Dan Landman

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spoiler Golf , a precision-designed putter company focused on pure roll and performance feedback, has been awarded Best Putter 2025 and Best Value Putter 2025 by Rick Shiels and H.I.T. Golf as part of the annual H.I.T. Awards The H.I.T. Awards recognize top-performing golf equipment following independent testing and evaluation. The results were announced in a published awards video on the H.I.T. Golf YouTube channel.Rick Shiels is widely regarded as the original and most influential voice in golf equipment media, known for transparent and unbiased reviews, technical insight, and editorial independence trusted by millions of golfers worldwide.Best Putter 2025 — Spoiler Golf OGIn naming the Spoiler Golf OG as Best Putter 2025, Shiels cited both performance and innovation:“For me, the best putter of 2025 goes to the Spoiler Golf Silver OG.”He noted the immediate impression the putter made during testing:“This putter honestly caught my attention.”“The roll you get off this is unbelievable.”Shiels emphasized that the award reflected the broader concept behind the design:“As an idea, as a concept, as something that really, really blew me away and impressed me this year — this is why I’ve given it Best Putter 2025.”Looking ahead, he added:“I believe this technology story is going to catch on. I really do.”Best Value Putter 2025 — Spoiler GolfSpoiler Golf also received Best Value Putter 2025, recognizing performance and technology relative to price in a category, increasingly dominated by premium-priced equipment.“The technology and the design of the head is very, very forward-thinking,” said Shiels, adding that Spoiler stood out when evaluated against the broader market.Spoiler Golf ModelsSpoiler OG MalletThe OG Mallet features Spoiler’s distinctive Lead Edge Roll face design, engineered to promote earlier forward roll and reduce skid. The design provides pure roll performance and clear feedback to help golfers better understand and refine their stroke.Spoiler Riv BladeThe Riv Blade delivers the same pure roll technology in a traditional blade profile, offering precise feedback and consistent roll while maintaining a classic look at address.“Winning both Best Putter and Best Value Putter just two years after launch is incredibly meaningful,” said Dan Landman, Founder of Spoiler Golf. “This recognition reinforces our belief that pure roll and precision feedback are what help golfers become better putters. We are blown away and humbled.”About Spoiler GolfSpoiler Golf is a U.S.-based golf equipment company focused exclusively on putter design. Founded on the principle of pure roll and truth through precision, Spoiler creates putters that emphasize pure roll performance and clear feedback to help golfers improve through understanding, rather than compensation.More information is available at https:// www.spoilergolf.com

