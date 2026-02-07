TEILE to Exhibit at New York’s Major International Trade Show for Home Goods, SHOPPE OBJECT New York

TEILE to Exhibit at SHOPPE OBJECT New York, One of New York’s Largest International Trade Shows for Home and Lifestyle Gift Goods Scenes from Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd.’s Exhibition at SHOPPE OBJECT New York (2025) Overview of SHOPPE OBJECT New York TEILE FRONT GENERAL STORE (Brooklyn, USA)

The stylish design brand TEILE continues to gain strong overseas recognition, with new retail partnerships expanding across North America.

SETAGAYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd. (Setagaya Ward, Tokyo; President: Motoyuki Yoshida), a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen items such as solid dish soap and sponges, will exhibit at the international home goods and lifestyle gift trade show SHOPPE OBJECT New York, held in New York from February 1 to 3, 2026, as part of its accelerated global expansion driven by growing recognition both in Japan and overseas.

At the event, products from TEILE, a new cleaning brand that transforms dishwashing from a chore into a moment of care, will be showcased. During last year’s exhibition, the Sansan Sponge received exceptionally high praise from visiting buyers, leading to new retail placements in stores across New York, Seattle, and Washington. The products have earned positive reception from local users, with additional orders currently being placed.

Guided by its philosophy, “Shine life. Brightening everyday moments, quietly and clearly,” Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd. aims to create products that stand alongside kitchen spaces as a global standard.

https://global.dainichi-corp.co.jp/

SHOPPE OBJECT New York (2025) Exhibition Overview

SHOPPE OBJECT New York is a home and gift trade show launched in New York in 2018 and held annually in February and August. Featuring a refined atmosphere, the event brings together trend-driven brands and manufacturers and has gained increasing attention as an innovative next-generation trade show.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of original, design-focused, and high-quality items, including jewelry, kitchenware, candles, and bags. At the Dainichi booth, a hands-on experience area allowed visitors to test dish soap and sponges directly. Visitors expressed strong impressions not only of the sponges’ high performance but also of their safety features compared with U.S. products, as well as appreciation for the vibrant color variations not commonly found in American sponges.

SHOPPE OBJECT New York Event Details

Dates: February 1–3, 2026

Venue: Starrett-Lehigh Building

Official Website: https://shoppeobject.com/new-york-city-show

TEILE

TEILE is a new cleaning products brand launched through a collaboration between Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd. and the creative unit TENT, redefining dishwashing as an act of care rather than a task. Developed from the desire to hand-wash cherished tableware and cookware with tools that foster attachment and longevity, TEILE products feature minimalist designs that are easy to place, carry, and use—both in everyday life and while traveling.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW3TNUjTR1U

Brand Website: https://teile.co.jp/

Overseas Retail Availability of Dainichi Corporation Brands

・FRONT GENERAL STORE (Brooklyn, USA)

・Merci (France)

・KADO (Los Angeles, USA)

・Tortoise General Store (Los Angeles, USA)

・Zabars (New York, USA)

Other Retail Partners

・United States

SF76

THE TARZIAN WEST

J AVENUE

Others

・Canada

Bradshaws

THE ART WORKS

・France

La Maison Marseillaise

Luciole

Others

・Switzerland

Laurence Will

・United Kingdom

Goodhood

Japan House London

Papyrus

・South Korea

Kinder & Gentler

・Taiwan

ARIORI Wine & Food

Foresttwins Co.

FUMI LIANG

MOMO

PCHOME

好物調查局

Suzuki Shokai (SUZUKI SHOP)

Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1973, Dainichi Corporation Co., Ltd. has spent over 50 years producing solid dish soap and kitchen goods. Leadership later passed to the founder’s son, Motoyuki, and subsequently to the third generation, establishing a family-run business spanning three generations. With the guiding philosophy “Shine life. Brightening everyday moments, quietly and clearly,” the company continues to develop products rooted in everyday living.

Brand Story: https://prtimes.jp/story/detail/bAv774ijkZB

