Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners to Host International Women and Girls Day Celebration March 8, 2026

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEChicago, Il. February 20, 2026 - In honor of International Women and Girls Day, the Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners will host a free, community-centered event on Sunday, March 8, 2026, dedicated to empowering women and girls from immigrant and underserved communities. The event aligns with Rotary International’s 2026 theme, “Give to Gain,” and will offer engaging panels to share insights, education and practical information from immigrant and first-generation U.S. citizens, women leaders and Rotary members. The purpose of the event is to aid participants in gaining tools and strategies to help them make their way in society and gain success.The event will take place at the Consulate General of Mexico, 204 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, and will be hosted by Her Excellency Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, Consul General of Mexico, who will open the program.The Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners is a nonprofit organization of dedicated volunteers committed to strengthening the local community through mentorship, education, and hands-on support and leadership, particularly for immigrant and underserved populations. As an affiliate of Rotary International, the Club also works towards global peace, understanding, and the eradication of diseases such as polio.“Women and girls in our immigrant and underserved communities are navigating extraordinary challenges every day. International Women’s Day gives us an opportunity not only to celebrate their strength, but to act- to provide real tools, truthful information, and real support so that they can thrive and grow. When we give with purpose, we all gain.”, said Blanca Trevino, President, Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners.Event HighlightsOpening Ceremony- Her Excellency Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, Consul General of Mexico- Blanca Trevino, President Rotary Club of Chicago, Six CornersPanel Presentation- Moderator: Belkis M Santos, Ph.D.- Translator: Adriana Tapanes-Inojosa, Ph.D.- The Panel members will share their areas of expertise on practical topics related to empowering women and girls, including:• Education, Parenting and Community EngagementSarah Terronez-Trevino, Principal• Women as Leaders in Family and CommunityHonorable Diana Lopez and Dr. Ana Gil-Garcia• Health and Wellness Across the LifespanAna Josefa Salazar-Gil, R.N., and Nadja PapillonThe program will conclude with a moderated discussion and Q&A followed by a community reception.Ongoing Community Impact Goals. Creating partnerships with those interested in furthering the goal of growth and empowerment of women and girls such as the following:. Expansion of the mentorship program for women and girls. Growth of membershipSponsorship opportunities: Rotary of Chicago Six Corners, partners, donors, and friends all help to extend outreach into the communityThe Event is free of charge, made possible through generous sponsorship and partnerships. Attendance is limited to 100 participants, and advanced registration is required.Sponsors and PartnersMain Sponsors• Consulate General of Mexico• Shindig Restaurant Group• Cabrera Capital Markets and Cabrera Capital PartnersSponsors and Donors• Humankind Creative Public Relations• Black United Fund of Illinois, Inc.• Members, friends, and local neighborhood organizations• Illinois Venezuelan Alliance• Little Village Rotary Club and Pilsen Rotary Club offering support with recruitment and day-of event activitiesAbout Rotary Club of Chicago Six CornersThe Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives locally and globally through service, education, and collaboration. Our members are professionals from diverse fields united by equity, opportunity, growth, well-being, and a desire to make a difference in our community.Media Contact:Belkis M. Santos, Ph.D.Chairperson, International Women and Girls DayEmail: belkiss14@gmail.comPhone: 312-282-7112

