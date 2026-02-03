Blink AI Inc. Introduces Blink AI Voice™, an AI Phone Platform Built to Capture Every Call and Intent, at NADA 2026

AI-powered multi-agent phone platform replaces IVRs and single-purpose tools with intelligent Service and Front Desk automation that turns calls into action

Blink AI Voice was built to function like a great dealership phone system: answer every call, understand intent immediately, and route or resolve that request without friction.” — Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blink AI, the AI-powered operating system for automotive Fixed Operations, today announced Blink AI Voice™, a next-generation AI phone platform designed specifically for automotive dealership environments—where inbound calls are unpredictable, staff availability fluctuates, and missed intent directly translates into lost revenue.Unveiled at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas, Blink AI Voice replaces rigid IVR menus, voicemail dead ends, and conversational voice bots with an intelligent phone system that understands why customers are calling and ensures every call leads somewhere productive—for both the customer and the dealership.“Dealerships don’t need just more phone conversations—they need better outcomes from the calls they already get,” said Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI Inc. “Blink AI Voice was built to function like a great dealership phone system: answer every call, understand intent immediately, and route or resolve that request without friction.”Built for How Dealerships Actually WorkUnlike legacy IVR systems or single-flow voice tools, Blink AI Voice is designed around how dealerships operate day to day—with clear roles, busy departments, and constant context switching.The platform brings intelligence to two core areas of dealership phone operations: Service Desk and Front Desk.Service Desk: Turning Calls into Booked RevenueAt the core of Blink AI Voice is the Service Desk, a purpose-built agent to handle the highest-volume and highest-value calls dealerships receive.Key Service Desk capabilities include:• AI-driven service appointment booking with real-time availability• Caller recognition and vehicle identification• Mileage capture with OEM-based maintenance recommendations• Awareness of recalls and connected-vehicle alerts during conversations• Transportation coordination (wait, shuttle, or loaner)• Appointment rescheduling, cancellations, and status inquiries• Intelligent voicemail that captures, transcribes, and routes missed calls with urgency and accountabilityExample:A customer calls after hours and says, “I need an oil change on my Camry—about 30,000 miles—and I’d like to come in this week.”Service Desk recognizes the customer and vehicle, identifies the maintenance interval, captures the full request – then automatically books and confirms the service appointment.Front Desk: Intelligent Call Intake Across the DealershipBlink AI Voice can also power the dealership’s Front Desk, handling inbound calls before they ever reach a department.Front Desk capabilities include:• Natural-language call answering with no menus or prompts• Immediate intent detection across Service, Sales, Parts, Finance, and Body Shop• Smart follow-up questions to clarify customer needs• Queue-aware routing to reduce abandoned calls• Specific employee lookup by name or role• Language detection with Spanish routing• Seamless escalation to human staff when neededExample:A customer calls and says, “I think my truck needs service, but I also have a question about my warranty.”Front Desk identifies the mixed request, asks clarifying questions, and routes the call appropriately—without forcing the customer to repeat themselves or navigate multiple transfers.From Calls to OutcomesWhat separates Blink AI Voice from traditional phone systems and voice bots is what happens after the call is answered.• Calls don’t end in dead silence or forgotten voicemail• Customer intent is preserved across transfers• Service opportunities are captured even during peak hours• Advisors and BDC teams receive context before answering• Leaders gain visibility into call volume, intent mix, and conversion outcomes“AI voice technology in dealerships should feel like infrastructure, not experimentation,” Perry added. “Blink AI Voice runs quietly in the background, making sure every call moves the business forward.”Proven in Live Dealership EnvironmentsBlink AI Voice is already live across dealerships across North America that have transitioned from legacy IVR systems and early-generation voice automation. Results typically include improved service appointment capture, fewer missed calls, and more consistent customer experiences—without adding headcount.AvailabilityBlink AI Voice is available now. Blink AI will be demonstrating live Service Desk and Front Desk call flows throughout NADA 2026.AboutBlink AI Inc. is the AI-powered operating system for automotive Fixed Operations, helping dealerships and dealer groups capture demand, convert service opportunities, and deliver better customer experiences through automation that takes real action. For more information, visit www.blinkai.com

