The Breaking of Time by USA Today Bestseller J.J. Hebert Wins Silver at the Readers’ Choice Book Awards

The Breaking of Time - Award-Winning Urban Fantasy Novel

Urban fantasy novel The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth earns a five-star view and Silver honor in Adult Fiction

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breaking of Time , the first novel in J.J. Hebert’s acclaimed Chronicles of the Arvynth urban fantasy series, has been awarded Silver in the Adult Fiction category at the Readers' Choice Book Awards . In addition to the Silver distinction, the novel received an official five-star review, further solidifying its critical success.The Readers’ Choice Book Awards recognize outstanding literary achievement across a wide range of genres, honoring books that demonstrate excellence in storytelling, originality, and reader engagement. The Breaking of Time stood out among a competitive field for its gripping narrative, immersive world-building, and emotionally driven exploration of power, sacrifice, and fate.Blending modern urban fantasy with epic mythological elements, The Breaking of Time follows a father whose desperate attempt to save his son fractures reality itself—unleashing ancient forces and drawing him back into the path of an immortal order devoted to silence and control. The novel’s layered themes and cinematic pacing have resonated strongly with both readers and reviewers.“This recognition is incredibly meaningful,” said J.J. Hebert. “The Readers’ Choice Book Awards celebrate books that truly connect with readers, and earning a five-star review alongside a Silver win in Adult Fiction is a tremendous honor.”The Breaking of Time is available in print and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.For more information about J.J. Hebert and The Chronicles of the Arvynth series, visit jjhebertonline.com/books About the author:J.J. Hebert is a USA Today and no. 1 Amazon bestselling author of eight titles. His books have won 13 literary awards. He is also the founder and CEO of MindStir Media, the top hybrid book publisher in America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.