China Airlines Upgrades Premium Economy Class to Deliver a Premium Flying Experience

China Airlines’ all-new Premium Economy Class tableware blends modern and Eastern aesthetics, with refined white porcelain and lightweight ceramics designed to elevate presentation, sustainability, and the onboard dining experience. China Airlines’ Premium Economy Class cabin features upgraded seating and enhanced onboard amenities designed for greater comfort on long-haul flights.

Enhanced service, redesigned tableware, expanded amenities, and industry-leading luggage allowances elevate comfort across the Premium Economy journey.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Airlines is upgrading its Premium Economy Class product as part of the Taiwan-based carrier's ongoing improvements to passenger services. Every aspect, from airport check-in to in-flight amenities to catering design to service processes, is being optimized. Brand-new Premium Economy Class tableware will be introduced on February 1 as well. In keeping with the philosophy of “Touching every moment,” Premium Economy Class passengers will enjoy a flying experience with personalized services approaching that of Business Class. Providing mid- to high-end passengers with a ticketing option that offers even more value reflects the carrier's commitment to building up the value of the China Airlines brand.________________________________________All-New Premium Economy Class Tableware for a Feast of Colors and Flavors in the SkyThe design concept maintains the fusion of modern and Eastern aesthetics, with a warm, delicate texture that highlights the minimalism and elegance of the all-new white porcelain tableware being introduced by China Airlines. The capacities and ratios of the new Multifunction Plate and Side Plate have been carefully adjusted as well to enhance the layout and dining experience. The Casserole is made from lightweight ceramics for better sustainability. Together, they complement the colorful and delicious meals that are pleasing both to the eyes and the taste buds of passengers.Other upgrades in the Premium Economy Class include in-flight amenities and food and beverage services. Some of the upgrades are now closer to Business Class in terms of quality, including single-packed hand wipes, two-toned quilts, slippers, and noise-reducing headphones for a more comfortable experience on long-haul flights. The diversity in the food and beverage options has been expanded to the same sparkling wines and caffeine-free herbal teas served in Business Class, as well as a range of main courses exclusive to online pre-orders, to make every moment of the journey a premium experience.________________________________________Free Luggage Allowance of 28 kg per Piece in Premium Economy Class Is the Best in TaiwanChina Airlines is listening to mid- and high-end passengers on the importance of comfort and efficiency. The free luggage allowance for Premium Economy Class is two pieces of luggage, each weighing up to 28 kg—the most of any domestic carrier. Premium Economy Class passengers flying on the 777 and A350 models can also enjoy the free in-flight Wi-Fi service equivalent to that offered in Business Class, with unlimited web browsing and text messaging to stay connected to the world even in mid-air.Upgraded ground services are being introduced for Premium Economy Class as well. The check-in process is being expedited through priority check-in counters. Premium Economy Class passengers are also entitled to priority boarding. The quality of the flying experience is enhanced through attention to detail from the point of departure.China Airlines strives to craft a better and more comfortable flying experience for passengers. In 2025, a readers' poll by PAX International, the international airline industry magazine, voted China Airlines as the winner of both the Best Business Class Amenity Asia and the Best Premium Economy Class Amenity awards. Onboard Hospitality magazine also presented the airline with an award for Best Onboard Special Meal or Product; passengers can now look forward to the all-new amenity kit that will be launched this year. In addition, China Airlines has now won the Five Star Global Airline award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for nine consecutive years, while also winning the Best in Food and Beverage Award, the Best in Wi-Fi Award, and the 2026 Best Cabin Service Award—representing international recognition of the outstanding five-star service offered by China Airlines in its pursuit of excellence.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

