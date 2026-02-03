SAVI iQ Showcases SAVI Show Pro with Native LG webOS Integration at ISE 2026

The first all-in-one AV, lighting, signage, and DOOH platform, delivering automation, built-in monetization, and cloud management in a single ecosystem.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVI iQ, a leader in cloud-based, AI-driven audio, video, lighting, digital signage, and control solutions, will bring SAVI Show Pro and the SAVI Ad Network to ISE 2026, February 3–6, inside the LG for Business booth 3K100, showcasing a new generation of unified AV control, digital signage, and monetization platforms.Natively integrated into the LG webOS platform, SAVI Show Pro and the SAVI Ad Network eliminate the need for external media players, fragmented CMS tools, and complex third-party integrations, delivering a simpler, more cost-effective model for enterprise digital signage and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) monetization.SAVI Show Pro enables businesses to manage digital content creation, distribution, automation, and monetization from a single cloud platform. Teams can create branded signage with generative AI, build custom layouts and dynamic playlists, deploy content across any display or location, and synchronize audio, video, and lighting experiences for events, promotions, sports programming, and live broadcasts.The SAVI Ad Network transforms existing displays into revenue-generating DOOH inventory for both business and integrators. Operators can activate programmatic and direct-sold campaigns, manage advertiser controls and compliance workflows, access proof-of-play reporting, and deploy dynamic pricing driven by real-time audience data.“Together, SAVI Show Pro and the SAVI Ad Network shift digital signage from a cost center into a scalable business platform, turning AV systems into connected engagement and revenue infrastructure,” said Derek Wilson, SAVI iQ’s Chief Strategy Officer. “And by offering native integration with LG webOS, we’re able to simplify deployment without sacrificing performance where it matters most.”Designed for scale, the platform enables centralized system management across distributed environments, supporting consistent brand execution, simplified operations, remote support, and real-time visibility through SAVI Cloud.Attendees visiting the LG for Business booth (Hall 3, Booth 3K100) will experience live demonstrations of the LG webOS integration and learn how unified AV, signage, and DOOH monetization can dramatically reduce complexity while unlocking new revenue. SAVI Show Pro and the SAVI Ad Network will be available by the end of March 2026 through SAVI-certified dealers, supporting deployments from single locations to multi-location national rollouts.About SAVI iQSAVI iQ delivers full-scale AV control and automation solutions through its AI-driven, cloud-based platform, revolutionizing commercial and residential spaces. By simplifying programming and installation, SAVI iQ helps integrators and service providers scale effortlessly and boost profitability. At the heart of the platform is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent designed to optimize performance, reduce support complexity, and unlock new revenue streams. The company offers a comprehensive commercial lineup featuring control and automation hardware, professional audio systems, displays, video distribution, digital signage and the SAVI Ad Network, lighting solutions, cameras, thermostats, networking gear, and more. With a steadfast commitment to customer-focused design and built-in support-as-a-service, SAVI iQ is redefining automation at scale. For more information, please visit www.saviiq.com About LG Electronics USALG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG’s U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STARPartner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60-billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com

