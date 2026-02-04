The Meraki Dignity Project Launches Dignity-Centered AI Platform for Women’s Life Transitions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meraki Dignity Project (TMDP) has launched a first-of-its-kind human-centered AI platform, designed to support women navigating life’s transitions, empowering intentional choices with dignity, clarity, and confidence. With the successful completion of TMDP’s Alpha phase, TMDP aims to fill a gap in support for women at a pivotal moment in society, restoring dignity and fostering lasting purpose and fulfillment.At the heart of the platform is Sophy, an AI guide with a warm, empathetic presence. Sophy helps women make sense of moments of change by clarifying what matters, offering relevant resources, and supporting personalized purposeful next steps. Powered by Meraki’s proprietary dignity-centered intelligence layer, the platform treats transitions as ongoing experiences rather than one-time events. Trust and privacy are integral for TMDP: user data is handled securely and never monetized through advertising or third-party resale.Meraki’s approach is grounded in its national research study of over 800 women, which informed the most recent Alpha, identifying key personas and four core transitions: health, career, finance, and caregiving/relationships. Between December 2025 and January 2026, 100 unique users engaged with The Meraki Dignity Project's Alpha platform across over 100 sessions, resulting in a 76% completion rate. The user base skewed toward midlife women, with a median age of 56.5 years old. Alpha testing revealed key data patterns and insights:•Most conversations focused on major life transitions, such as changes in health, career, or relationships, rather than isolated problems•62% of respondents expressed a high to moderate need for health and wellness support, with the second highest need centering around career at 46.4% for respondents•Sophy helped users move from understanding their emotions to identifying practical next steps, making change feel more manageable•46.3% of women indicated a high to moderate need in better understanding financesThese shared experiences reveal that, despite individual circumstances, women navigating transitions face remarkably similar challenges and questions. The insights from the Alpha phase provide a window into how women approach change–seeking clarity, connection, and support that adapts as their priorities evolve.Founded by Stephanie Georges and Steve McKibben, TMDP draws on decades of expertise in strategy, technology, and human-centered innovation. “We built The Meraki Dignity Project to give women the resources and guidance they deserve, so they can approach life’s transitions with dignity and purpose. ‘Meraki’ means putting creativity, soul, and love into something that is meaningful—which is what we commit to share with every woman who uses the platform,” said Georges.TMDP’s Beta (which is set to be released this Spring) will introduce community tools enabling women to connect, share experiences, and benefit from collective wisdom. In addition to the Beta, TMDP will release The Meraki Dignity Report, a benchmark study sharing insights from its growing community and underscoring the demand for guidance, community, and trustworthy technology.The Meraki Dignity Project is now inviting women to join the Beta and help shape the future of support for life’s transitions. To sign up for the Beta, visit https://www.merakidignity.com/beta and learn more at www.merakidignity.com About The Meraki Dignity ProjectThe Meraki Dignity Project is a movement aimed at restoring dignity for women. Through its human-centered AI platform, TMDP helps women navigate life’s transitions with clarity, confidence and dignity. Inspired by the Greek word Meraki, which means to pour yourself into something with creativity, soul, and love, the platform combines community, insight and technology to provide holistic guidance across wellness, finance, professional life and personal decisions. The project was founded to fill a gap in support for women and aims to empower women, restore dignity and foster lasting societal change. Learn more at www.merakidignity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.