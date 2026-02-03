Planters & Citizens Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of Sylvester Branch

SYLVESTER, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planters & Citizens Bank (P&C Bank) is proud to welcome the Sylvester community to its newest branch location, bringing trusted, neighbor-focused banking services to the heart of Worth County. Known for combining the strength and solutions of a larger bank with the personalized service of a community institution, P&C Bank continues its commitment to helping local residents and businesses thrive.With strong support from the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce and local leadership, P&C Bank officially opened the doors of the Sylvester branch on Monday, February 2. The Sylvester branch will be available for in-person banking for personal, business, and lending financial services during the regular banking hours of Monday-Thursday, 9:00 am-4:00 pm, and Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm, located at 620 E. Franklin Street. Customers can enjoy the convenience of 24/7 mobile banking through P&C Bank’s online and mobile platforms.Leading the Sylvester office is Branch Manager Anna Hancock, a dedicated professional with deep roots in community service and a passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals.“With 15 years of experience in banking, I’m excited to bring a community-first approach to our new branch”, said Anna Hancock, Sylvester branch manager of P&C Bank. “Our goal is to build lasting relationships by truly listening to our customers and helping them achieve their financial goals. We look forward to providing personalized financial solutions while becoming a trusted partner in the community.”This Sylvester location marks the second P&C Bank branch, joining established offices in Camilla, further expanding the bank’s presence and accessibility throughout Southwest Georgia.“We’re proud to expand into Sylvester and Worth County and become part of a community with such strong momentum and opportunity,” stated Susan Moss, president and CEO of P&C Bank. “Our goal is to be more than a bank—we aim to be a trusted partner that listens, invests locally, and helps our customers succeed at every stage.”For more than 100 years, P&C Bank has focused on building relationships, making local decisions, and investing in the communities it serves. The bank’s continued growth reflects its founding principles of service, trust, local decision-making, and a deep commitment to economic vitality right where customers live and work.ABOUT PLANTERS AND CITIZENS BANKEstablished in 1913, Planters and Citizens Bank is a family-owned, community-centered financial institution serving Southwest Georgia. The bank is dedicated to promoting economic growth, delivering high-quality financial services, maximizing shareholder value, and providing meaningful opportunities for employees. For more information, visit https://pcbank.net Connect with P&C Bank on Facebook and Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.