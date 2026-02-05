'The Happy Muralists' ‘Trio of Westchester Artists Share Their Happy Art with Those Who Need it Most’

“The Happy Muralists” mural installation at the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley headquarters

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 40 years, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. These wishes provide families with hope during difficult times, strength to persevere, and experiences that leave a lasting impact long after the wish is fulfilled.Chartered in 1986, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, based in Tarrytown, New York, has brought more than 3,400 wishes to children across the Hudson Valley region facing critical illness.In support of this mission, Marla Beth Enowitz (Marla Beth Designs | https://www.instagram.com/marlabeth_designs ), Sandra Schustack (SanjMakes | https://www.instagram.com/sanjmakes ), and Jessica Maricevic (The Artsy Doc | https://www.instagram.com/the_artsydoc_ ), three artists who call Westchester home, came together to create a chalk mural installation at the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley headquarters.United by a shared love of happy art, the trio believe in using their creativity to make a difference. Their mural, titled “Make-A-Wish Is… YOU,” was designed with intention: to create a moment of lightness and hope for the children and families who enter the space."We are excited to welcome visitors to the Wish House as we celebrate 40 Years of Wishes in the Hudson Valley,” said Kristine Burton, President & CEO of Make-A-WishHudson Valley. “This milestone would not be possible without the support of our community partners, like Marla Beth Designs and her talented team of artists, who help bring hope and joy to wish families throughout Westchester County. We look forward to celebrating all year long through our signature events, including the Wish Ball in April, our Summer of Wishes kickoff in June featuring inspirational Wish Alumni spanning four decades, and the 20th Annual Walk for Wishes in October. Learn more about these events and how to support local wishes at https://wish.org/hudson/40-years-wishes .”###_____________________________________About Make-A-WishHudson Valley_____________________________________Celebrating 40 years of impact, Make-A-WishHudson Valley creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, helping to restore hope, strength, and joy when it is needed most. We strive to grant every eligible child’s wish because a wish is more than a moment - it is an essential part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows that children who receive a wish can build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight their critical illness.Since receiving its charter in 1986, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has granted more than 3,500 wishes to children across the region. The chapter serves eight Hudson Valley counties, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is a Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance Accredited Charity, meeting all 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. A recent independent audit reported that 73% of all funds raised support program services. To learn more and join the 40th anniversary celebration, visit https://wish.org/hudson/40-years-wishes ______________________________About “The Happy Muralists”______________________________Marla Beth Enowitz, is the colorful catalyst who sparked Marla Beth Designs, Inc. in 2020. With her signature style and unparalleled use of color, audiences can always spot an "MBD" installation. From original artwork setting smiles in motion at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital to commissions shipping across the country, this Westchester native earned her well established title as the "Happy Art Artist of Westchester". Marla Beth brings her love of art and creating into her Rye NY art studio, hosting customized paint and craft birthdays for kids ages 5+!Jessica Maricevic, Ed.D., is a Westchester-based artist, educator, and the creative force behind The Artsy Doc. Known for her original mixed-media pop art that blends bold color, visual storytelling, and contemporary cultural influence, Maricevic brings a distinctly multimodal approach to her art, informed by empathy, storytelling, and interdisciplinary thinking. Her work spans murals, public installations, commissioned pieces, and original artworks, including works auctioned in support of the John Starks Foundation and Westchester-based nonprofit fundraising events, as well as original pieces exhibited in galleries and storefronts throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester. Across all projects, Maricevic’s pieces are designed to create connection, spark reflection, and bring joy into shared spacesSandra Schustack (“Sanj”) is a New York-based artist with a rich background in storytelling, animation, and production. An award-winning producer, she brings a deep understanding of narrative, visual language, and emotional nuance to her work. 