California Holds More Than $14 Billion in Unclaimed Funds as Housing Crisis Deepens

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California is currently holding over $14 billion in unclaimed property, according to publicly available state records. Much of this funding belongs to cities, public agencies, nonprofits, and corporations across the state. As housing insecurity continues to escalate, a growing coalition of advocates is asking a timely question: What if recovered funds could be voluntarily redirected to address urgent housing needs?Homes 4 the Homeless, a nonprofit focused on innovative and rapidly deployable housing solutions, announced today the launch of its Unclaimed Funds Impact Initiative, a public awareness effort designed to educate organizations about unclaimed property and encourage voluntary reinvestment into housing programs once funds are recovered.The initiative was informed by research conducted by Ginny Scales Mederios, an Executive Committee member of Homes 4 the Homeless, who has been examining publicly available data on unclaimed property across California.“In reviewing publicly available records, it became clear that many organizations may be entitled to significant funds they are simply unaware of,” said Mederios. “In some cases, the amounts are substantial. When those funds are recovered, they represent an opportunity to create real, immediate community impact.”Homes 4 the Homeless does not claim funds on behalf of any organization and does not receive compensation related to the recovery of unclaimed property. Instead, the initiative focuses on education, awareness, and offering a voluntary pathway for organizations that successfully recover funds to allocate a portion toward housing solutions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.“These are not new taxes, grants, or public appropriations,” said Steve Schneider, CEO of Homes 4 the Homeless. “They are existing funds that already belong to organizations. When leaders choose to reinvest recovered funds into housing, it becomes a powerful example of responsible stewardship and civic leadership.”The organization plans to engage municipalities, corporations, and nonprofit institutions statewide to explore how recovered funds can be transformed into transitional housing, emergency shelter, and long-term housing solutions.For more information about Homes 4 the Homeless and its housing initiatives, visit www.homes4thehomeless.org Have Unclaimed Funds? Need Help Understanding the Process?As part of the Unclaimed Funds Impact Initiative, Homes 4 the Homeless is offering direct guidance and educational support for organizations, municipalities, nonprofits, and companies that believe they may be entitled to unclaimed funds held by the State of California.Ginny Scales Medeiros, Executive Committee member of Homes 4 the Homeless, is leading outreach and education efforts related to unclaimed property awareness.“Many organizations don’t realize these funds exist or assume the recovery process is too complex,” said Medeiros. “My goal is to help leaders understand their options, navigate the process responsibly, and consider how recovered funds can make a meaningful difference.”Organizations seeking information or assistance understanding the unclaimed property recovery process are invited to contact Ginny directly:Ginny Scales MedeirosExecutive Committee, Homes 4 the Homelessginny@homes4thehomeless.orgMedia Contact: Alex Campbell, (707) 243-8022Homes 4 the Homelessalex@homes4thehomeless.org

