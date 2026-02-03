CleanGo Innovations Signs an Agreement in Cyprus to Spearhead 'CleanGo Marine' Launch

CleanGo Innovations has signed an Agency Agreement in Cyprus to lead the global launch and Mediterranean expansion of its Maritime division, CleanGo Marine.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII) (OTC:CLGO.F) (FRA:APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company"), a global leader in proprietary green technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive Agency Agreement in Cyprus to lead the global launch and Mediterranean expansion of its dedicated Maritime division, CleanGo Marine.The Company has officially appointed WSR Services LTD, an affiliate of the UW Group ( https://www.uwgroup.com/ ) based in Limassol, as its exclusive agent for the territory of Cyprus. This strategic partnership, effective January 13, 2026, marks a major milestone in CleanGo’s "Marine & Shipping Protection" pillar, positioning the Company at the heart of one of the world's most influential ship management hubs.Strategic Mediterranean HubThrough this agreement, WSR Services LTD will provide exclusive representation for CleanGo Marine's suite of eco-certified solutions, specifically targeting the ship repair and conversion sectors.● Global Distribution: The partnership leverages Cyprus’s unique position to facilitate the distribution of CleanGo’s proprietary technology across European and Middle Eastern maritime corridors.● Manufacturing Foundations: CleanGo is currently exploring the establishment of a low-cost manufacturing and distribution hub in Athens, Greece to serve the broader region, having already initiated discussions with several local strategic partners.● Direct Industry Engagement: A high-level CleanGo delegation is scheduled to visit Cyprus in late February 2026 to present these technologies to major regional stakeholders, including the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company.CleanGo Marine: Redefining Environmental ComplianceThe launch is centered on CG-M100, CleanGo’s flagship non-toxic, Green Seal certified dispersant designed for vessel and tanker cleaning.● Regulatory Leadership: CG-M100 is fully compliant with the MARPOL Convention MEPC 63, Annex 5 requirements, making it a critical tool for ship owners facing increasingly strict international environmental regulations.● Superior Safety: As a non-toxic alternative to traditional hazardous chemicals, CG-M100 provides a safer environment for maritime crews and prevents toxic runoff into global waterways.● Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations Inc., stated:● "Launching CleanGo Marine with an exclusive partner like WSR Services in Cyprus is a transformative step for our Company. This agreement provides us with an immediate, high-level entry into the global shipping market. By replacing hazardous chemicals with our proprietary green technology, we are not just offering a product; we are providing a path for the maritime industry to meet its ESG goals without compromising performance."● Vangelis Tsangarides, Director at WSR Services LTD (UW Group), added:"We are honored to lead the launch of CleanGo Marine in the Mediterranean. The demand for MARPOL-compliant, non-toxic solutions is growing rapidly, and CleanGo’s technology is the most effective solution we have seen. We look forward to a long and successful partnership that benefits our clients and the environment."About CleanGo Innovations Inc.CleanGo Innovations Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing and commercializing green technology solutions for a variety of industries. The Company’s innovative products are designed to be both highly effective and environmentally responsible, addressing the growing demand for sustainable solutions across multiple sectors. For more information, visit www.cleangoinnovations.com About CleanGo InnovationsCleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

