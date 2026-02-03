NBCI, ACHDC and Black Pearl Media Works Have Teamed Up to Raise $500,000 for A Movie on Prostate Cancer for Black Men

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Filmmaker Dante James, Black Pearl Media Works

We Need 500,000 Black Men and Others to Give Us Only $5 Each

NBCI and Black Pearl Media Works aim to produce a compelling short film to raise awareness among African-American communities about preventive steps to reduce prostate cancer rates among Black men.” — Filmmaker Dante James

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, has teamed up with the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission and Black Pearl Media Works to raise $500,000 to create a movie on the devastating effects of prostate cancer on black males. This is an important project to demonstrate how black males are dying from prostate cancer. The movie's primary objective is to raise awareness among Black men and the general public. We need to raise $500,000, and we are asking 500,000 black males and the public to contribute only $5 to this goalRev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “ This project demonstrates how the black church is working with the black art community to build awareness around the dangers of prostate cancer. We need all black men and the general public to give toward this goal.”Dante James has 25 years of experience producing, directing, and writing award-winning narrative and documentary films on time and within budget. He has delivered over 25 hours of prime-time PBS programming. James received an Emmy for his work as the series producer of the critically acclaimed PBS documentary series Slavery and the Making of America. Described by a critic as "visually stunning," the series was narrated by Morgan Freeman. Dante James also received two Emmy awards for his work at WETA in Washington, DC. His documentary, Harlem in Montmartre: A Paris Jazz Story, screened at film festivals in Paris and Biarritz, France, and won best documentary at the 2010 Pan African International Film Festival in Cannes, France. For Backside Films in Boston, Massachusetts, he executive-produced the PBS series This Far by Faith. His earlier work at Backside was honored with DuPont-Columbia awards.Dante James, an award-winning director, says, “With support from the National Black Church Initiative, Black Pearl Media Works (BPMW) aims to produce a compelling short film to raise awareness among African-American communities nationwide about preventive and diagnostic steps to reduce prostate cancer rates among Black men. BPMW is collaborating with prostate cancer experts, social historians, and community health advocates on the project. According to the American Cancer Society, Black men are nearly twice as likely as White men to develop prostate cancer in their early 50s and twice as likely to die from it. Black men face low early detection rates because they are less likely to have health insurance and have limited healthcare access.”Additionally, African-American men often distrust doctors and are less likely to see the same doctor during appointments. All of these factors, along with the fact that only 4% of urologists nationwide are African American, contribute to Black men’s hesitation to participate in preventive and diagnostic measures to combat prostate cancer. History also influences Black men's distrust of the medical system. During the Tuskegee Syphilis study from 1932 to 1972, Black men were intentionally infected with syphilis and denied treatment as the U.S. Public Health Service used them for research. A recent HBO film and a book about Johns Hopkins University Hospital's exploitation of Henrietta Lacks' cancer cells, a Black woman, further deepen this mistrust.ABOUT Black Pearl Media WorksBlack Pearl Media Works, LLC, led by Dante James, is a professional media company specializing in producing, directing, and creating content across film, television, and digital media. The firm specializes in high-end media production, leveraging its experience in storytelling and visual design.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.ABOUT ACHDCThe American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) is a coalition of African American and Latino clinicians and clergy that educates, generates interest, and improves clinical trial participation among NBCI’s constituents. ACHDC is an award-winning, accredited provider of continuing medical education with a substantial catalog of clinician and patient education focused on unconscious bias, health inequities, and diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

