SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group ( www.clean-group.com.au ), a leading commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, today announces its inclusion in the authoritative Kinross Research “Best Office Cleaning in Sydney for Corporate Offices (2026)” comparative review.

The independent research article — designed to help corporate facility managers and decision-makers identify trustworthy office cleaning partners — ranks Clean Group among the top professional office cleaning services in the Sydney market.

Developed with a rigorous evaluation framework, the Kinross Research analysis assessed Sydney-based providers on key criteria including service quality, operational systems, reliability, customer feedback, flexible service plans, pricing transparency, geographic coverage, and sustainable cleaning practices.

Clean Group was recognised for its strength in delivering tailored office cleaning services suited to corporate environments. The evaluation highlights Clean Group’s ability to adapt service plans to meet the unique needs of offices of varying sizes and foot-traffic levels, as well as its commitment to responsive customer service and transparent pricing.

“We are proud to be acknowledged in this independent market review,” said Clean Group CEO. “Our team is dedicated to supporting businesses by ensuring clean, healthy, and productive workspaces, and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and client satisfaction.”

Clean Group’s comprehensive suite of commercial cleaning services includes scheduled office cleaning, after-hours cleaning, high-touch area sanitation, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, and customised workplace cleaning programs, all designed to help corporate clients maintain high standards of hygiene and workplace wellbeing.

The Kinross Research analysis positions Clean Group as a leading alternative to larger multinational providers for corporate offices seeking professional cleaning without rigid contracts, while emphasising the company’s positive reputation for reliability, responsiveness and practical service delivery.

For more information about Clean Group’s commercial and corporate office cleaning services, or to request a tailored quote for your business, visit www.clean-group.com.au

or contact the Clean Group team at 02 9160 7469.

