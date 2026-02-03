AI App Sparks Backlash for Making People Sound Smarter Online

The comments moved fast. We moved faster.

Snarkly, a new iPhone app, ignites debate over authenticity, ego, and whether AI-generated replies are “cheating” in comment culture

Online conversation has always been performative. Snarkly just removes the pretending.” — Isaac Lay

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released iPhone app called Snarkly is already sparking controversy online, with critics accusing it of “ruining authentic conversation” and supporters calling it “the most honest reflection of how people wish they sounded.”Snarkly uses AI to generate short, sharp, personality-driven replies to social media comments — a concept that has quickly divided users across Facebook, TikTok, X, and Instagram.Some argue the app makes online conversation less genuine. Others say it simply levels the playing field.“People already curate photos, captions, filters, and bios,” said Isaac Lay, the Founder and CEO of Snarkly. “Snarkly just exposes the fact that most people overestimate how clever their replies actually are.”Within days of launch, screenshots of Snarkly-generated replies began circulating widely, accompanied by comments ranging from “This feels like cheating” to “I hate this… but I downloaded it.”The app has ignited a broader question now echoing across comment sections: If everyone uses AI to sound smarter, is anyone being fake — or finally honest?Snarkly’s creators say the app wasn’t designed to replace personality, but to amplify it.“We didn’t expect this reaction,” Mr. Lay added. “But the debate itself proves something important: online identity has always been performative. We just gave people a mirror.”Despite the backlash, Snarkly continues to spread organically as users test whether AI-assisted replies outperform their own — and whether anyone can tell the difference.Snarkly is currently available on iOS.Media Contact:

