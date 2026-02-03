Music Legend,Grammy Nominee Carol Connors talks about not winning her Grammy Sunday night and talks about the Dali Lama and her film coming out this year

If It was not my night to win a Grammy Sunday night, I am ok that the Dali Lama won in my category” — Music Legend and Grammy nominee Carol Connors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Legend and Grammy nominee Carol Connors who was Nominated for Sunday's Grammy Award for her audio book, and has the documentary film under the same name ELVIS,ROCKY AND ME: THE CAROL CONNORS STORY coming out this year, and who attended the very first Grammy Awards when TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM was a #1 global hit as she was the lead singer on that song, and who was nominated for the Rocky Theme song GONNA FLY NOW, Rocky turns 50 this year, said "I had such a great time this year, it was a fun night, I am sad I did not win, it was not to be my night to win, I am ok that the Dali Lama won in my category!ABOUT THE FILMAt just 15 yrs. Old in 1958, off the back of a number one single, the sky was the limit for Carol Connors. What followed was an unexpected and groundbreaking legacy for the singer-songwriter, who proved that a young woman’s career in show business was not limited to performing on stage. Behind the lyrics for major original Hollywood songs, she collected two Oscar nominations, most notably for Rocky (1976). Whether sidestepping the machinations of Phil Spector or pursuing romances with men from Elvis Presley to Robert Kulp, Carol Connors continues to forge her own path as a unique presence in American culture.ABOUT CAROL CONNORSCarol’s first hit record “TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM” from the genius of Rock n Roll, the infamous Phil Spector who wrote the song for Carol’s voice. Connors was and will always be the voice of The Teddy Bears.Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song “GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time “With You I’m Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song “Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller.Connors wrote songs for Disney’s Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney’s “The Rescuers” and wrote most of the lyrics and music for the film.Carol is a current Grammy Nominee for the audio book “Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.